Ashley James’ comments about Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK divided This Morning viewers earlier today (September 18).

At the start of the show, hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard reflected on the events from Windsor Castle overnight. It saw President Trump and wife Melania welcomed with a state banquet attended by the likes of King Charles and the Princess of Wales.

And, while Ashley said she understands the UK needs America as an ally in trade and that there is a need for diplomacy, the pomp and ceremony put on for Trump was just a little too much.

Ashley suggested the PM has bigger things to worry about than welcoming Trump (Credit: ITV)

Ashley James brands Trump a narcissist

Speaking during the Morning View segment, Ashley said: “For Trump especially, charm matters. He is famously transactional, he craves adoration, he’s a narcissistic character. But putting on the biggest military welcome, the second state banquet, do we really need to do all this for that man?

“This show that our diplomacy feeds the egos of powerful men. If I was leader and my country was facing rising poverty, food bank usage, a housing crisis, squeezed public services, I would not feel the need to show such pomp and pageantry.”

Speaking about PM Keir Starmer, she added: “I think this shows poor leadership. It’s incredibly tone deaf.”

Ben Shephard hosted the debate between the pair (Credit: ITV)

Playing devil’s advocate, Ben chipped in and asked Nick Ferrari: “Is it tone deaf Nick when there are so many struggles around the country?”

“Absolutely not,” he said, before chucking a jibe in Ashley’s direction. “And I think we can all give thanks that Ashley isn’t a world leader, as we have enough problems in the planet as it is.”

I think we can all give thanks that Ashley isn’t a world leader.

“It would be a much more kind world Nick,” she countered, sounding a little more irate. He then appeared to suggest she held “narrow” views, as Ashley scowled at the screen.

“Yes, you could take the narrow view that he should be solely concentrating on food banks, the NHS, but I think he’s probably a bright enough bloke that he can concentrate on more than one thing at a time.”

All the stops were pulled out for President Trump’s arrival to the UK (Credit: Cover Images)

Viewers react

Twitter was awash with comments, with everyone taking sides. Some thought Ashley was entirely right, and that Trump’s welcome was “disgusting”. Others, meanwhile, accused her of “completely missing the mark”.

“Oh [bleep] off Ashley, every day you are offended,” said one. “Ashley is completely missing the mark!” a second declared.

A third blasted: “Who’s this airhead Ashley on #thismorning pontificating on Trump’s visit? She can’t even pronounce ‘diplomacy’ correctly. Best stick to reviewing mascara, pet.”

Others pointed out Ashley’s reaction to Nick’s dig. “She’s seething at Nick’s dig there!” said one. “Ashley is raging look at her she can’t keep her mouth shut she’s hyperventilating,” said another. “Ashley ready to spit venom,” a third added.

“This Ashley person is absolutely clueless, putting her up against Nick Ferrari just exposes her even more,” another added.

Nick appeared on the show via videolink (Credit: ITV)

‘It was disgusting’

However, the star had plenty of support online.

“Ashley is spot on as always. The pomp and pageantry for a misogynistic, racist, zionist loving, scumbag is such a waste of time and money while so many ordinary people are struggling,” one viewer declared.

“Oooh well done Ashley,” said another. Meanwhile, a third added: “It WAS totally over the top yesterday. It WAS actually disgusting.”

