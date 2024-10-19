Strictly judge Anton Du Beke previously recalled how he first met his wife Hannah Summers, admitting he followed her to the loo.

The beloved TV star – who is back on Strictly today (October 19) – married Hannah in 2017 after six years of dating. The pair went on to welcome twins, George and Henrietta, in March 2017.

Previously, Anton revealed that it was love at first sight for him when he first saw Hannah. So much so, that he decided to follow her to the toilet on their first meeting…

Anton Du Beke on meeting wife Hannah for the first time

Appearing on the Channel 4 show Steph’s Packed Lunch in 2021, Anton opened up about his romance with Hannah. The dancer went on to share how he first met Hannah at a function and ended up chasing after her to introduce himself.

“I knew on my side that it was love pretty immediately,” Anton said.

Recalling their first meeting, he said: “She was sat across a big table at a do. And you know these dos they get a bit loud so you end up speaking to the people next to you only. And I saw her across the table and I thought, wow she is absolutely outrageous.”

Anton Du Beke ‘followed’ wife to toilet

Anton continued: “The evening went on and I hadn’t had the chance to speak to her and I found that she wasn’t with anyone because the chap she’d arrived with was just a pal. She went off to the loo as one does.”

He then confirmed: “I followed her. As I’m walking behind her thinking to myself, I’m actually following her to the loo. She went into the ladies and I waited outside the ladies for her.”

Anton’s forward six-word introduction to wife

The Strictly judge went on: “I’m staggered she actually spoke to me.

“She came out and she looked at me and asked: ‘Have you been waiting out the ladies for me?’ and I went: ‘Yes, it’s because I love you. [She must have thought] okay, you’re a bit weird,” Anton concluded.

