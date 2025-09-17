Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke has called on BBC bosses to overhaul the show’s voting system, suggesting fans should be able to vote for their favourite couples all week long, not just on Saturday night.

The 59-year-old judge has been with the show since its launch in 2004. And, this week, he’s argued that the limited voting window doesn’t reflect how modern audiences engage with the show, especially those who catch up later on iPlayer.

Anton Du Beke has argued that viewers should be given a week to vote for their favourite Strictly contestant (Credit: ITV)

Anton Du Beke wants Strictly bosses to change voting schedule

“I remember when we started the show, you could vote all week,” he claimed in an interview with The Mirror.

“So for 13 weeks it was open for the whole week. Now you have a little window. I think that is a shame because some people can’t watch it on a Saturday night. They might be working or may go out.”

However, this isn’t entirely accurate. While Strictly has always offered viewers a chance to vote after the live performances, votes have never been open all week.

In the early years (Series 1–4), the results were broadcast live later that same evening. Since Series 5, the results show has been pre-recorded on Saturday night following the live performances, but aired to viewers on Sunday. Voting closes around 9:30 pm on Saturday night.

Despite this, Anton believes there’s room for change.

“Everyone is invested, even if they watch it on catch-up. So give them the opportunity to vote,” he urged.

The upcoming series will also ditch premium-rate phone lines, meaning that viewers will only be able to vote online.

Anton acknowledged that extending voting across the week could make the show more of a popularity contest than a dance competition.

However, he argued the increased engagement might be worth it.

Strictly Come Dancing has always given viewers a limited window of a few hours to vote (Credit: BBC)

‘I don’t know a number of people on the show’

Speaking at a promotional event for his new novel, Monte Carlo by Moonlight, Anton also admitted he doesn’t always recognise the celebrity contestants joining the show.

“When I first started, we sort of knew them. But now, as you get older. No, I don’t know a number of people on the show.”

He referenced last year’s model and Love Island alum Tasha Ghouri as an example. Anton also admitted he initially mistook upcoming contestant George Clarke for the well-known architect, rather than the YouTuber taking part in this year’s show.

Elsewhere in the interview, Anton commented on the annual debate around contestants with prior dance experience.

While he acknowledged that some have done musical theatre or commercial dance, he said it offers only a “small advantage”, especially when it comes to styles such as the foxtrot or cha-cha.

In his experience, early favourites don’t always win, particularly if they fail to show growth over the weeks.

In the lead-up to the new season, Lewis Cope faced some backlash when fans discovered he had prior dance experience. The Emmerdale actor previously performed in the West End production of Billy Elliot.

