Entertainment Daily Awards 2023: Anton Du Beke ‘thrilled’ to win Best TV Judge

Strictly panelist Anton Du Beke is extremely happy to have been voted as the Best TV Judge at this year’s 2023 Entertainment Daily Awards.

Even though the other judges were nominated in the same category, Anton won by a landslide. After weeks of voting, he won the title by 52% of the vote. While he was a clear winner, Craig Revel Horwood came in second with 15%. Motsi Mabuse was next with 10%.

Following the news, Anton took to Instagram to share a heartfelt video.

Anton is ‘overwhelmed’ by the honour

In his video upload, Anton expressed that he is “thrilled and overwhelmed, delighted, excited, all of the above” for winning the award.

“I have to say thank you very much indeed to everybody who voted. It’s just the greatest honour. I’m the luckiest guy in the world. I’ve got the best job in the world,” he continued. “I’m on the best show in the world with the best panel of judges in the world.”

Even though he has spent many years with the show, Anton referred to the most recent Strictly series as “incredible”. He also stated that his fans are “the best”.

In his caption, Anton wrote: “My loves, I am so very honoured to have been named ‘Best TV Judge’ in the #EDAwards2023 – Christmas has come early!!! A huge thank you to everyone at @entdailyuk and to all you wonderful people who voted – you’re the best!”

Anton Du Beke’s followers state that his win is Strictly ‘deserved’

Receiving floods of support, Anton’s followers believe his win is more than deserved.

“Congratulations Partner! Well deserved” former Strictly contestant Ruth Langsford wrote.

“Is there anyone else to consider. You certainly deserve it!” another person shared.

“Sooo deserved Anton. You’re the best judge on Strictly,” a third remarked.

“You deserve the award Anton, many congratulations,” a fourth commented.

