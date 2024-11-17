Ant and Dec took to Instagram ahead of the I’m A Celebrity 2024 launch show to share some “bad news” followed by a “very special announcement”.

I’m A Celebrity will kick off tonight (November 17) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX. The campmates will face their worst fears to be crowned the King or Queen of the jungle.

After sharing the first look from the set of I’m A Celebrity, hosts Ant and Dec have now offered an update regarding their popular Jungle Club.

Ant and Dec had good and bad news for I’m A Celebrity fans (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec share update on Jungle Club

There is “good” and “bad news”, the boys told us on Instagram earlier today.

Fans of the show who follow them on social media will know that Ant and Dec go live on Instagram straight after each episode to engage with fans in their Jungle Club. However, in 2024, Jungle Club will take place at a different time.

The hosts revealed in their latest Instagram reel that “Jungle Club will not be going on straight after the main show”.

“Hi everybody. We’ve got a little update for you as lots of you have been asking about Jungle Club this year. We’ve got some good news and some bad news,” said Dec.

Ant then added: “We’ll start with the bad news. Jungle Club will not be going on straight after the main show. Sorry.” Dec then added: “But we will be going on straight after the new ITV2 show. So we are back, but we’re a little bit later.”

The new format is being called Jungle Club Late & Live by the boys. “One for all you night owls out there,” Dec added.

Unpacked ends at 11.45pm tonight, so you might need matchsticks for your eyes if you’re planning on tuning in!

Who will be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle this year? (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react to Jungle Club’s new time

Ant and Dec fans had mixed opinions about the new timings.

“We need a way to watch Jungle Club the next day – for us oldies that will be asleep by the time it’s on,” said one.

When another asked: “Any chance you can upload it so those of us who like sleeping can watch the next day?!”

“Loved Jungle Club but I’ll need to go to bed by then!” complained another fan.

Another said: “NO. I love Jungle Club live. But as much as I love you two, it’s too late.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ant & Dec (@antanddec)

ITV2 spin-off Unpacked

ITV recently announced the new sister show. It’ll see celebrities make guest appearances to offer their opinion about the contestants participating in the 2024 series.

They will also join the hosts of Unpacked – Joel Dommett, DJ Kemi Rodgers and King of the Jungle Sam Thompson – to discuss all the juicy details about the main show.

If reports are to be believed, Loose Women star Ruth Langsford will be flying to Australia for an appearance on the spin-off series. She’s going to support her pal Jane Moore.

Read more: The Morning under fire over I’m A Celebrity trial segment: ‘The hypocrisy is ridiculous’

I’m A Celebrity 2024 starts tonight (November 17) at 9pm on ITV1.

Are you excited to be a part of Ant and Dec’s Jungle Club? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.