It’s no surprise that Ant and Dec returned home with yet another NTA last night! The pair have dominated the TV presenter category for over two decades and they aren’t letting up yet!

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly graced the NTA stage yesterday, September 11, to accept their award and also shared a poignant message with their families – including an apology to their wives…

Ant and Dec win another NTA

The duo pipped Alison Hammond, Bradley Walsh, Claudia Winkleman and Stacey Solomon to the post in the TV presenter category last night, which they appeared to be overjoyed about.

Ant gushed: “It’s a joy, we know we’re not going to win it one night, but it’s not tonight!”

“It makes us emotional that you vote for us,” chimed in Dec.

The pair also took a moment to pay tribute to their wives, who looked on lovingly from the audience – as well as their family back home, whilst sliding in an apology to their other halves.

Ant stated: “Thank you to your lovely, beautiful wives and our lovely supportive family. Sorry we work so much, but we’ll have some time off now. Promise.”

Dec then added: “Thank you to our families up in the toon for voting as well – for being there for us!”

The pair also admitted that their lives have changed drastically in the past six years, since welcoming small children, and joked that they won’t be out partying tonight but instead will be heading home in time for the school run tomorrow.

Ant and Dec’s 23rd win comes after the conclusion of their popular programme, Saturday Night Takeaway.

After 20 series, the presenters bid farewell to their popular weekend show. However, this latest win proves they go down just as well with viewers!

Ant and Dec go on TV hiatus

Recent reports have confirmed the reason for the pair’s telly hiatus, with Ant telling Fault magazine: “On a more personal level, part of the reason we’re pausing Takeaway is we need a break ourselves, and we need to spend some time with our family. We’ve both got children that we need to spend time with for a little bit. We need time to think and, and time to step back and look at the bigger picture and just see where we are now.”

He went on to say: “You know, like I say, ‘We’re turning 49, and what do we want to do next? What’s the next phase of our career?’ And we’ve got lots of ideas and lots of offers on the table, lots of options of things we can do. But it’s working on what we do next and where the next chapter begins. So that’s what we’re gonna do when Saturday Night Takeaway is out of the way. We’ll sit down, take a bit of time, and reevaluate everything.”

