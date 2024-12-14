Ant and Dec on ‘bittersweet’ decision to ‘step off the hamster wheel’ and end 20-year TV run

Ant and Dec previously opened up about their decision to end Saturday Night Takeaway.

Since shooting to fame, the Geordie duo have become TV’s go-to presenting duo.

From hosting Britain’s Got Talent to their own Saturday Night Takeaway show, Ant and Dec have kept busy over the years. The lads are bad on screens this weekend too, for the I’m A Celebrity Coming Out show on Saturday (December 14).

But back in 2023, the boys left fans gutted when they confirmed they were taking a break from Saturday Night Takeaway.

The TV stars have taken a break from the ITV show (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec on taking a break from SNT

The Geordie duo hosted their final episode of Saturday Night Takeaway in April 2024 after more than two decades on air. Fans were gutted when Ant and Dec announced they would be taking a break from the show after its 20th series.

And it turns out their decision to end things was down to the pair now having families of their own.

Dec is married to Ali Astall and is a dad of two. Ant meanwhile, recently became a dad for the first time with wife Anne-Marie Corbett – who gave birth to their baby boy Wilder in May earlier this year.

The pair previously opened up about ending the show after 20 years (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec ‘want to step off the hamster wheel’

Speaking to The Independent in February ahead of their final SNT episode, Ant and Dec opened up on why they stopped the show.

“It was a tough decision to put Takeaway on hiatus, but they were on the same page,” Dec said, before he added: “Twenty series just feels like a natural point to pause. We don’t want to say we’ll never do it again. But we’ve both got families now. Our lives have changed dramatically. We want to step off the hamster wheel, catch our breath and decide what’s next.”

Ant then described it as “bittersweet” but admitted “it feels like the right thing”.

SNT’s final episode

In April 2024, Ant and Dec hosted their final Saturday Night Takeaway show for a while. In an emotional end to the show, Dec tearfully said: “We have truly adored every second making this show.

“But there’s one thing we have never ever forgotten. That’s the fact it’s not our show, it’s your show. So we’d like to say a thank you to you, our audience.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get me Out of Here! Coming Out airs on Saturday (December 14) at 9:35pm on ITV1.

