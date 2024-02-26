Annabel Croft addresses concern about her weight following Strictly

Annabel Croft, who took part in Strictly Come Dancing last year alongside Johannes Radebe, has addressed concerns about her weight.

Former tennis star Annabel, 57, reflected to Woman&Home magazine about her BBC One dance contest training regime which left her “scrawny” as the weight dropped off her.

The mum-of-three also admitted her family were concerned about how her Strictly participation affected her physically.

Annabel Croft and Johannes Radebe placed fourth in the 2023 series of Strictly (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Annabel Croft weight loss

Addressing the impact of intense rehearsals and performing live every week, Annabel said: “My kids were getting worried because during Strictly I went really scrawny. I couldn’t keep [weight] on with eight hours of dance a day.”

She continued: “I lost about 10lb. It’s probably gone back on now. I need to find a dance class to keep going and, right now, I’m the fittest I’ve ever been.”

Back in September, before the 2023 series began on TV, Annabel indicated she found dance training challenging.

“I feel like I’ve woken up muscles that haven’t been used in about 45 years, so it’s like, ‘whoa, that’s a different feeling’. I think tomorrow I might be very stiff getting out of bed,” she said at the time.

Annabel Croft still picks up the tennis racket on a regular basis (Credit: YouTube)

No gym for Annabel

Annabel went on to note to Woman & Home she tries to be active every day – but prefers low-impact exercise such as walking and yoga.

Additionally, she plays tennis every fortnight and runs cross-country with a group up to three times a week.

“I like being outside in the fresh air,” she said. “I can’t bear the idea of going into a sweaty gym.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by This Morning (@thismorning)

During a recent appearance on This Morning, Annabel – who lost her husband of nearly 30 years in 2023 – told viewers she has yet to collect Mel’s ashes from the crematorium.

“It was just the finality of knowing that my husband, who was such a vibrant person and character with such a great sense of humour, was suddenly going to be in this urn or box,” she explained.

Annabel added: “I just still can’t bring myself to do it.”

