Annabel Croft admits she hasn’t ‘picked up her husband’s ashes yet’ months after his death

Annabel Croft has opened up about why she hasn’t yet picked up her late husband Mel’s ashes months on from his death.

The Strictly Come Dancing star tragically lost her husband Mel last year. He died following a battle with colon cancer – which Annabel said had “spread all across” his liver and into his kidneys.

Annabel appeared on Tuesday’s This Morning to offer her advice in a phone-in about grief. She was joined by the show’s agony aunt Deidre Sanders.

Annabel Croft on not picking up husband Mel’s ashes yet

One caller, Joan, opened up about losing her husband. She said she’s struggling to collect his ashes from the crematorium.

Annabel told her: “Joan, I’m so sorry for your loss and I can feel your pain and I’m going through the same thing as you, but you’re even more recent.

“And if it’s any consolation, I have not picked up my husband’s ashes yet. And I’m, what, eight or nine months in. It was just the finality of knowing that my husband, who was such a vibrant person and character with such a great sense of humour, was suddenly going to be in this urn or box.”

She added: “I just still can’t bring myself to do it.”

What has Annabel said about Mel?

Speaking on This Morning late last year alongside her Strictly partner Johannes Radebe, Annabel spoke about the loss of Mel.

Annabel said: “I’m not quite sure where I would be at if I hadn’t had this opportunity to dance with Johannes. It has been a horrific year.

“This was never meant to be how life was going to be. I thought I had a future with my husband. I miss him terribly.”

Meanwhile, she then heartbreakingly admitted: “I really wish that Johannes had met him as I feel like they’d have got on so well. He adored watching Johannes when we used to watch the programme. It’s given me a purpose to get up in the morning.”

