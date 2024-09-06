Star of Strictly Amy Dowden has been congratulated by fans as she celebrates the release of her book, Dancing in the Rain.

The Welsh dancer has had a rollercoaster year and a half after battling with cancer. Amy was first diagnosed with grade 3 breast cancer in May 2023. However, after undergoing a mastectomy, she found out the cancer had spread. She endured eight rounds of chemo between August and November and received the all-clear.

Amy will make her Strictly return later this month after being unable to compete last year.

Strictly star Amy Dowden ‘forever grateful’ for support

In an Instagram post shared on September 5, Amy revealed how excited she was for her book to be published.

Posting a photo of the front and back cover, Amy expressed: “The day is finally here and still it doesn’t feel real.”

“Just want to say a big THANK YOU to all who have pre ordered and everyone who supported me through this. Really hoping it helps others to keep pushing towards their dreams through tougher times,” she continued.

“Let me know once you’ve read it what you think. #forevergrateful #publicationday #dancingintherain.”

‘So so unbelievably proud of you’

In just hours, Amy’s post racked up more than 8,100 likes and over 150 comments from her followers showing their support.

“Thank you for your sharing your story @amy_dowden. You are an inspiration to so many. We can’t wait to see you on the dance floor soon,” one user wrote.

“Yay congrats beautiful,” fellow Strictly star Dianne Buswell wrote.

“So so unbelievably proud of you – I’m 6 chapters in and absolutely loving every word,” a third remarked.

“You’re an inspiration! Thank you for all that you do to support the cancer community,” a fourth said.

“The biggest of congratulations @amy_dowden. We can’t wait to read this,” a fifth person shared.

Another gushed: “Congratulations @amy_dowden! Can’t wait to read it!”

Congratulations, Amy!

