Viewers of The One Show were left divided after Amanda Holden appeared on the BBC evening show last night (October 1).

For Wednesday evening’s programme, hosts Alex Jones and Vernon Kay welcomed guests actor and comedian Eugene Levy and radio and TV star Amanda Holden.

The pair was also joined by regular presenter Nikki Fox for the show’s Watchdog segment.

Eugene Levy and Amanda Holden appeared on The One Show (Credit: BBC)

Amanda Holden on The One Show

On the show, Amanda Holden promoted her upcoming BBC quiz show, The Celebrity Inner Circle, where contestants and their celebrity partners must outsmart each other to win money.

The first episode is set to air this Saturday (October 4).

Amanda is no stranger to a high-profile television moment, starring in Amanda & Alan’s Italian Job with Alan Carr and serving as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent.

However, it seems viewers were turned off by her appearance on The One Show yesterday evening…

‘Trying to be funny but missing the mark’

“That cackling Amanda Holden doing the rounds again, tonight it’s #TheOneShow then she will be on itv1’s #ThisMorning probably by Friday,” one user wrote on X.

“Amanda’s laugh is horrendous,” another person insisted.

“Amanda, that FAKE laugh is NAUSEATING. Just do one,” a third remarked.

“Amanda Holden trying to be funny but missing the mark,” a fourth said.

Viewers were left divided over Amanda’s appearance on the show (Credit: BBC)

‘Two great guests!’

However, Amanda had many supporters who were happy to see the 54-year-old on their screens.

“Beautiful,” one person said.

“Two great guests!!! Eugene was fascinating and Amanda was super!! Hostess is ever just wonderful !!!” another shared.

“Please please bring back your renovation programme with Alan Carr just love it and you two together…. hilarious,” a third expressed.

“Trust me Amanda, I do like you,” a fourth person said.

