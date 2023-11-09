Amanda Holden gives husband Chris ‘free pass’ to date Rachel Riley: ‘He’s got a real thing for her’

Amanda Holden joked she’ll let her husband Chris Hughes date Countdown star Rachel Riley.

The 52-year-old Britain’s Got Talent judge chatted with comedian Joe Wilkinson on her Heart FM breakfast show and she certainly spilt the tea.

Her comments come after Amanda banned her husband from talking about work when spending time together on days off – something she says works wonders for their marriage.

Amanda Holden gives ‘pink pass’ to husband Chris Hughes

After joking that Rachel, who appeared on Strictly in 2013, was a “difficult woman”, Amanda quickly added that Rachel is “lovely” and that her husband Chris has a big crush on her.

“You see that is my husband’s pink pass. He’s got a real thing for Rachel Riley. I would allow him to take her out… for a coffee,” she said.

When Joe further pressed on more details about Amanda’s “pink pass” and if kissing or cuddling would be allowed, Amanda said: “You work out the maths,” before she added: “But is she as attractive in real life, would you say?”

Amanda and Chris have been happily married for 15 years now and share Alexa, 17 and Hollie, 11. The star also confessed that she doesn’t think Chris and Rachel would ever cross paths in real life. However, Joe was convinced it could happen since both Amanda and Rachel work in TV…

Of course, we’re not sure what Rachel’s other half Pasha Kovalev would have to say on the matter!

It’s been his humour that’s made their love last

Speaking to HELLO! about her relationship with Chris, Amanda previously revealed it was his humour that had made their bond strong over the years.

She said: “Chris is very funny and errs on the side of lightness. We can make jokes out of any situation throughout the best and darkest times of our lives.”

Amanda confessed that Chris was “rubbish at romance” but admired him for being there “for the solid things” such as cleaning her car and helping her unwind.

He’s a proper bloke who looks after me. I’m a strong, opinionated woman, but he helps steer the Mandy ship.

Earlier this year, Amanda opened up to OK! and revealed the secret to a happy marriage. She said it was the fact that they still fancied each other and how she was still as attracted to him as she was the day they first met.

She gushed: “We’ll be eating dinner in a restaurant. He’ll go to the loo. Then I’ll look up and catch a glimpse of a man and think he’s fit! Then I’ll realise, gosh, that’s my husband! I still fancy him.”

