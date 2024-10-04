Star of Strictly Aljaz Skorjanec has opened up about the “hurtful” claims that he had a drunken argument with a female pro dancer.

Aljaz was welcomed into the Strictly family in 2013 where he was partnered with model Abbey Clancy. The pair received the series’ first score of 40 and later on, won the Glitterball trophy. In other series, he was paired with the likes of Alison Hammond, Gemma Atkinson, and Clara Amfo.

Following many years away, Aljaz returned to Strictly this year (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Aljaz Skorjanec breaks his silence over ‘bust-up’ claims

After multiple years away from the show, Aljaz returned to Strictly for its 20th anniversary this year where he has been partnered with TV star Tasha Ghouri. However, since returning to the dance floor, Aljaz has continued to be accused of a bust-up with a female pro dancer.

In a new interview with the Daily Star, Aljaz broke his silence and addressed the topic.

“It’s difficult to read. Of course it’s hurtful. It’s a bit out of my control. All I can do is have my chin up and move forward. That’s the best thing to do,” he said.

The pro dancer, who remains unnamed, has said Aljaz is not guilty of any sort of abuse.

“Strictly changed my life when I was in my early 20s. It gave me a chance to show my passion and love to dance. It is such an honour. I’ve always seen it that way. It just humbles you. All I’ve ever tried to do is my absolute best and contribute to Strictly in the best and the kindest possible way,” he continued.

Tasha and Anton slayed their Tango last week (Credit: BBC)

Aljaz and Tasha

Last Saturday (September 28), Aljaz and Tasha slayed the dance floor with host Claudia Winkleman revealing they achieved the highest score for the Viennese Waltz in week two of the show’s history with a score of 35.

Due to being away from the show for several years, Aljaz admitted it “took longer to create numbers, it took longer to come up with songs that hadn’t been used, that I hadn’t used”.

He said: “There was even an instance when I got this great idea; I was in the car… I sent the track to [the] producer saying ‘Oh my goodness this would be an amazing Argentine Tango, could you please find out for me who has done it, when has it been done…'”

He continued: “They call me back in literally two minutes and go, ‘Are you serious? It was you that did it three years ago…’. When those sorts of moments started happening, I was like, you know what, it’s time. And I never ever felt like I left anything on the dance floor.”

