Alison Hammond starred on Lorraine this morning, where she dropped a huge bombshell about her personal life…

The TV star is planning to foster!

Alison Hammond shared several updates on the show (Credit: ITV / Lorraine)

Alison Hammond shares fostering plans on Lorraine

That’s right, Alison is back at the helm of For the Love of Dogs, which will return with a Christmas special in the festive season.

Off the back of previous criticism, it seems Alison is ready to expand her family. Alison raised eyebrows when she took on the presenting role, in wake of Paul O’Grady’s death – largely because she wasn’t deemed a dog lover due to not owning one herself.

Now, This Morning star Alison is proving critics wrong and considering fostering her own pooch – or several!

She told Lorraine of the precious pooches featured on For the Love of Dogs: “It’s been the hardest job I have ever done in the sense of, I love it so much, but I want all of them!”

Alison went on to say: “I want them. I have got a garden big enough for all of those dogs – I want all of them! I see it as my therapy, Lorraine.”

Alison went on to explain her current role with Battersea and just how much she loves the job. She explained: “I’m off straight to Battersea [dogs and cats home] once I have finished here with you. I am going down there today because I need some therapy. I want to go and see the dogs.”

Alison also discussed her For the Love of Dogs future (Credit: ITV)

For The Love of Dogs Christmas special

Lorraine Kelly then chimed in: “That is the best job in the world, you basically go and cuddle dogs!”

At this, Alison agreed before revealing her plans to expand her brood. She said: “I literally do that and I think I am going to start fostering, you know?

“I’m going to foster this year. It is going to have to happen!”

It seems Alison also confirmed that she is continuing her work on the show, despite rumours that she would be making a departure.

She said: “It is such a lovely show to do and I am so happy, it is doing so well as well. And, it is Paul’s legacy and I am so happy that it is continuing.”

Previously, Alison hinted that she might not be returning for series 2 of For the Love of Dogs.

Alongside a promo shot which she shared to her Stories, as per OK! back in May, Alison wrote to social media that she “loved” working on the series.

She said: “Final episode of For The Love Of Dogs. I loved every minute of it.”

Notably, stating her love for the show in the past tense, implying that she could be leaving the popular programme.

Alison didn’t give away any details about when FTLOD will make its Christmas return, however, she did confirm that she will be presenting the edition.

For the Love of Dog’s Christmas special is expected to air during the upcoming festive period.

Will you be tuning in?

Read more: Alison Hammond’s ‘worries’ after making ‘mistake’ following warning from This Morning bosses

Do you like Alison as For the Love of Dog’s host? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.