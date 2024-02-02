Alison Hammond admits it’s a ‘massive responsibility’ as she makes emotional vow over For the Love of Dogs

Following the news that she will be the new host of For the Love of Dogs, Alison Hammond has admitted it’s a big deal to follow in Paul O’Grady’s footsteps.

While hosting This Morning today (February 2) alongside Dermot O’Leary, she was congratulated by her co-host for the new job.

Alison Hammond wants to learn more about dogs

After thanking Dermot for congratulating her, he stated that he was going to get Alison a dog. Admitting that it’s a “massive responsibility” to host the show, the former Big Brother contestant stated she wanted to take the job to learn more about dogs.

“I’ve always wanted a dog but you have to take it very very seriously,” she said.

Following the news, Alison received a backlash for the job as many questioned her passion for dogs. A handful of names from Tom Hardy and Sue Perkins to Martin Clunes were popular choices from fans.

Another name that came up often was Julian Clary, who Alison said on the show got in touch with her.

While in the Maldives, Julian told Alison that he is “so happy that you got the job,” stating that Paul “thought very highly” of Alison and would “be happy” that she’s the new host.

Almost choking up, Alison said the text made her “so happy” and wants to make Paul’s legacy and Battersea proud.

She said: “I just want to carry on that work because the charity does so much good work.”

With Dermot trying to persuade Alison to adopt a dog or cat, she told him that it’s not “ideal” with her lifestyle right now. However, she isn’t ruling it out in the future.

Alison says she ‘can never replace’ Paul

In a statement following the announcement, Alison said: “I am very aware that I can never replace the iconic Paul in this wonderful series.”

She continued by saying it is “an absolute privilege to give it my all” by showing off Battersea’s “brilliant work”.

