Alison Hammond wore a leather-look dress to front This Morning today (September 19) and it quickly became a topic of conversation – both in the studio and on the show’s hashtag on Twitter.

Fronting the show with co-host Dermot O’Leary, Alison danced onto set wearing a brown faux leather midi dress. However, it quickly became evident that she wasn’t feeling entirely comfortable in the frock.

In fact, she quickly declared that it made her “dance like a granny” and was “rubbish” and “smelled a bit weird”. This prompted Dermot to sniff her, competition host Jeff Brazier to ask what it was made of and viewers at home calling Alison “ungrateful” for slating the freebie dress.

Alison Hammond was back to front Friday’s show with co-host Dermot O’Leary (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond’s dress sparks mass debate in studio

After wrapping up his competition segment, Jeff Brazier turned to the hosts and said: “Alison, I’m looking at your dress, it’s lovely. I’m wondering what it’s made of.”

Alison replied: “Do you know what, I actually don’t know. I thought it was leather but I don’t think it is as it smells a bit weird.”

“Pleather,” Dermot said.

“Smell it,” she then urged him. “It looks waterproof,” said Jeff, from the sidelines.

Dermot sniffed the dress that Alison Hammond wore today after she said it smelt ‘weird’ (Credit: ITV)

“I think it’s PVC, is it plastic? It’s something rubbish,” said Alison. “Smells nice,” said Dermot. “I’m going to donate it to charity afterwards, don’t worry,” said Alison.

Dermot then declared: “That is a work of art, don’t donate that, it should be in the V&A. It smells delicious.”

The host also said the dress ‘made her dance like a granny’ (Credit: ITV)

Where is Alison’s dress from?

The dress that sparked such a debate is from High Street chain River Island. The red faux leather belted midi shirt dress costs £59. It comes in a size 6 to 22.

And, to clear up the confusion over the fabric it’s made from, ED! can confirm that it’s 50% Polyester and 50% Polyurethane.

Viewers, of course, offered their opinion on the hashtag, with some speculating that Alison and the gang had been reading their comments about the frock…

Viewers react

“Is it National Wear a Bin bag to Work Day?” asked one. “How is Alison going to put that in a bin bag? That is the bin bag!” said a second.

“Alison donating her ‘rubbish’ to charity,” said another. “Ha ha ha, I get the feeling they’re reading the hashtag,” a fourth added.

Another also called Alison “ungrateful” following her comments about the dress. “The ungrateful [bleep] doesn’t pay for the clothes; they are dressed by the dresser at the studio and paid for by ITV. I am sure she will find something else to take home today anyway!”

