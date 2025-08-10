Before taking part in Channel 4 reality TV series Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, Adam Collard made a name for himself as a contestant on Love Island.

The year before he and Laura Woods started their relationship, Adam was brought back into the Love Island villa as a bombshell in its eighth series. His return was divisive.

He was the first person in the show’s history to re-enter the villa, sparking criticism from Women’s Aid after the bonafide bad boy was given the privilege of extended screen time.

However, he turned over a new leaf when he met Laura.

Adam and Laura publicly confirmed they were dating in October 2023. Laura announced her pregnancy in July 2024 via Instagram. And Adam got down on one knee in September of that year. They welcomed a baby boy a few months ago. But they endured heartache before his arrival…

Adam and his fiancée Laura Woods welcomed their first child in January 2025 (Credit: Brett D. Cove via Splash News)

Adam Collard blamed Laura’s miscarriage on ‘bad karma’ from ‘love rat past’

Sportscaster Laura Woods gave birth to a healthy baby boy in January of this year. Leo is the first child she shares with Adam Collard.

But the road to get there was bumpy. A little less than a year before Leo’s birth, Laura suffered a miscarriage. She was 11 weeks pregnant.

Adam is not naive to the fact that he has upset people over the years. In fact, he recently said he interpreted Laura’s miscarriage as some sort of punishment for his bad karma.

“I know it’s a terrible way to look at it, but I felt like it was bad karma for me being on dating shows and upsetting too many people,” he told Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins producers ahead of its release this year.

“I felt like that was some high power’s way of being like: ‘Well, there you go, that’s what you have to carry.'”

Laura Woods and Adam Collard been together since 2023 (Credit: Splash News)

He admits he was a ‘cocky little [bleep]’ three years after Love Island backlash

“I was just a cocky little [bleep], being a love rat jumping from girl to girl. I want to show I’m not that man any more,” Adam claims now.

Viewers were divided over his return to the Love Island villa in 2022. Numerous people who had witnessed his antics during his original stint on the show in 2018 took to social media to express their thoughts about ITV welcoming him back.

Domestic abuse charity Women’s Aid even weighed in on the reality TV drama.

It called on show bosses to “make sure there is support for contestants throughout”, and highlighted “gaslighting and emotional abuse” among Adam’s behaviours on the show.

He is among the 12 contestants currently vying for first place on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Catch new episodes of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins on Channel 4 at 9pm on Sundays.

