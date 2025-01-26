TV star Laura Woods has revealed she’s given birth to a baby boy with Love Island fiance Adam Collard.

The 37-year-old told the world she was pregnant in July 2024 in an adorable post on Instagram.

Now, the TNT sports presenter has welcomed the bundle of joy with her partner.

Laura Woods gives birth to baby boy

Taking to Instagram yesterday (Saturday, January 25), Laura and Adam announced they’d welcomed the newest addition to their family

Laura and Adam shared a string of snaps for their followers to see.

In the adorable pictures, Laura and Adam can be seen cuddling their son – Leo Ernie Collard – in hospital. Other snaps then show them leaving the hospital with Leo, and cuddling with him at home.

“Leo Ernie Collard, our boy,” they captioned the post.

Fans and followers then flocked to the comment section to gush over the news.

“Beautiful news. Congratulations @laurawoodsy,” the official TNT Sports account wrote.

Additionally, some of Adam’s Love Island co-stars took to the comments. “Congratulations,” Andrew Le Page then commented. “Congrats to you both!!!!” Love Island star Liberty Poole then added.

“Oh this has made my day, great news! congratulations to you and @adamcollard,” Olympian Iwan Thomas then gushed.

Laura Woods and Adam Collard have welcomed their first baby together (Credit: Splash News)

Laura’s pup made an appearance in the cute pregnancy announcement

The star posted a photo of an ultrasound on Instagram to announce she and Adam were having a baby.

Her French bulldog was seen peeking over the top of the picture as she held it with both hands.

Laura Woods and Adam Collard’s baby news came after the duo confirmed they were dating in October 2023.

28-year-old Adam often shares loved-up posts of his beau online, and Laura does the same.

The sports host then captioned her announcement with: “Hey, baby”.

She wants their relationship ‘out of the spotlight’

The duo have been dating for more than a year, and although they share some photos online, Laura likes to keep it on the down low, according to sources.

Adam, whose previous whirlwind romances were picked up on his time on Love Island, appears smitten with the TV star.

The former Islander admitted he was ‘ruthless’ in the past, spent too many years partying and would juggle flings with famous faces like Zara McDermott and Lottie Moss. Adam then also claimed he had 25 girlfriends before he met Laura, but all of that seems to have changed.

Laura and Adam got engaged in the ‘place they fell in love’

Adam and Laura got engaged on a beach in Cornwall (Credit: Brett D. Cove via Splash News)

The happy couple announced they were going to say ‘I do’ in September 2024, after Adam dropped down to one knee at the ‘place they fell in love’.

The star popped the question on a beach in Cornwall, with Laura sharing the moment on social media.

She shared photos of Adam and herself standing on the sand, as she appeared shocked when he pulled out a ring.

Laura also offered a close up of the sparkling diamond, as well as a selfie of the duo.

She captioned the pictures: “And just like that… You make me happy @adamcollard.

“Thank you @carbisbayestate – the place we fell in love and now the place we got engaged, you made it so special. What a summer,” she then added.

