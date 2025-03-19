Leah Charles-King – who hosts A Place In The Sun – has responded to a fan slamming the new series of What Happened Next? airing in a later-than-usual time slot.

In 2024, the Channel 4 spin-off show debuted – and it follows several of the show’s presenters catching up with past couples to see how they are doing in their new life in the sun.

The latest series premiered earlier this year – but it seems the schedule shake-up has not impressed some viewers.

So much so that, host Leah has now addressed the criticism.

The spin-off show is back for another series (Credit: Channel 4)

A Place In The Sun host Leah Charles-King speaks out

Earlier this year, the new series of A Place In The Sun: What Happened Next? debuted on Channel 4 at 6pm, Monday to Friday.

The programme revisits families and couples as far back as 2007 who took the plunge and bagged themselves a property abroad.

However, one fan recently shared their first frustration at the programme airing at 6pm.

And presenter Leah Charles-King – who joined the show in 2021 – soon responded.

The host has spoken out about the criticism (Credit: Channel 4)

A Place In The Sun faces criticism over time slot

On Monday (March 17), Leah took to X to reveal to fans when she’s next on the Channel 4 show.

“Placers, What Happened Next starts tonight at 6pm! I’m up on Wednesday with a revisit of my first-ever episode. See you then!”

One fan replied and shared their thoughts on the time the show goes out – a comment that didn’t go unnoticed by host Leah.

Awww will miss you! the 6pm slot is proving to be very successful for #aplaceinthesun . We’re enjoying incredible ratings thanks to the new time slot — Leah Charles-King (@leahcharlesking) March 18, 2025

‘Awful’

“Will miss your lovely face on Wed @leahcharlesking. Can’t believe @Channel4 are persisting with this awful 6pm time slot – just not the same on catch-up without the regular Placer chat,” declared the viewer.

On Tuesday (March 18) Leah responded to the complaint and insisted the later time slot has paid off.

“Awww will miss you! the 6pm slot is proving to be very successful for #aplaceinthesun. We’re enjoying incredible ratings thanks to the new time slot,” she said.

