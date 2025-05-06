A Place In The Sun host Danni Menzies has shared a saucy sex confession.

The TV presenter, 36, is a firm favourite on the Channel 4 property show after joining in 2016.

And while she is known for her impeccable property knowledge, Danni no doubt shocked fans recently after candidly revealing the places she has been X-rated…

Danni made a cheeky sex admission (Credit: Splashnews.com)

A Place In The Sun host Danni Menzies in racy admission

Appearing on the Fabulous podcast Date. Delete. Repeat, Danni was asked about what turns her on.

The A Place In The Sun star replied: “I guess there are naughty things when you travel or, like, in public. But I’ve kind of done them all, to be honest.”

When asked if she’s ever had sex in an airplane, Danni admitted she has “done other things”.

She then went on to explain she had a “cheeky fumble” with a man on a deserted row of a quiet flight. Danni added: “The outside thing I’m kind of down with.”

She’s been a firm favourite on the show for years (Credit: Channel 4)

Danni on places she has been X-rated

The TV star was quizzed on some examples of locations. She replied: “Well, like stables, golf courses, restaurants, toilets, anywhere in the world.”

She then explained the “random” stables answer and said: “I rode horses when I was younger. That’s one way of getting round not being caught by your parents.”

Danni also recalled her uni days when she at her boyfriend at the time would “go out and get in the back of my Renault Clio regularly, like all the time”.

She added: “You just see, like steam on the windows and the hand marks in the art school car park.”

Danni on A Place In The Sun

Danni first joined A Place In The Sun in 2016. But she decided to step down from the show in 2022, in a bid to pursue other opportunities.

However, she made a return for its spin-off series in 2024, titled A Place In The Sun: What Happened Next?

The series follows Danni and co-stars, including Laura Hamilton and Lee Juggurnauth, as they catch up with former guests from past episodes.

Read more: Concerned A Place In The Sun fans warn couple over ‘lethal’ property

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.