Lee Mack on why Holly Willoughby show was really axed: ‘Did not make as exciting television’

Lee Mack, host of The 1% Club on ITV, recently opened up about why a show he presented alongside Holly Willoughby was axed.

Telly fave Lee appeared on screen with ex This Morning co-host Hols for Freeze the Fear in early 2022.

The series, which saw celebs test their endurance to the cold, has only run for six episodes so far.

And last month Lee took a cheeky swipe at telly execs as he joked about why the Freeze the Fear’s concept may not have thrilled audiences.

Lee Mack recently opened up about Freeze the Fear ‘axing’ (Credit: YouTube)

Lee Mack on Freeze the Fear

“Celebs in cold water did not make as exciting television as producers thought,” Lee told The Sun in February.

Nonetheless, despite the series flopping, Lee indicated he had big hopes for the programme.

“I liked it,” the Not Going Out star went on.

He added: “I was booked to be the cynical comic and Holly was already on board.”

Lee Mack and Holly Willoughby presenting Freeze the Fear together (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

The survival reality show featured the likes of Alfie Boe, Chelcee Grimes, Tamzin Outhwaite, and Professor Green.

However, The Sun reported in January of this year that a second series of Freeze the Fear seemed unlikely.

The tabloid quoted an unnamed source as saying: “This bad news caps off what’s been an extremely difficult year for Holly, which has seen her drastically reassess her life and career. Having Freeze the Fear axed reduces her options. And leaves a question mark over where she goes next after leaving her biggest gig as co-host of This Morning.”

The insider apparently added: “It’s also disappointing for her husband Dan, who runs the production company Hungry Bear that made the show.”

There are no immediate plans for another series of Freeze The Fear on the BBC.

A BBC spokesperson told ED! at the time: “As it stands, there are no immediate plans for another series of Freeze The Fear on the BBC.”

The 1% Club is on ITV on Sunday March 24 at 5.30pm.

