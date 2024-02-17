Inside Lee Mack’s quiet home life in Surrey with ‘ridiculously beautiful’ wife, three kids and a staggering net worth

While The 1% Club presenter Lee Mack always seems to be on our screens, the award-winning comedian manages to keep a notoriously low profile away from telly, with no official social media accounts.

Here’s everything he’s let slip, or we’ve been able to decipher, about his home life – from his three adorable kids to his staggering net worth!

Lee Mack is married with three kids (Credit: ITV)

Who is Lee Mack’s wife?

Lee Mack – who was actually born Lee Gordon McKillop but adopted the stage name Lee Mack – has been married to wife Tara since 2005.

The couple met while studying at Brunel University together almost 10 years before. They reportedly tied the knot in a private ceremony.

Lee has previously joked that Tara is so pretty that people struggle to believe that he met her before finding fame.

He recalled one particularly amusing interaction with fellow comedian Roisin Conaty on an episode of Would I Lie To You?.

“I’ve met her [Roisin’s] sister. I introduced her to my wife, Tara.”

“Who is ridiculously beautiful,” Roisin cut in.

“And I said: ‘This is Tara,’ and she went: ‘Oh did you meet after he was like, sort of a well-known comedian?’ And she went: ‘No before,’ – which is true, we met before I ever did comedy – and she went: ‘Oh, did he save your life or something?'”

Lee Mack and wife Tara have two boys – pictured here in 2015 – and a girl together (Credit: Piers Allardyce/Shutterstock)

Does Lee Mack have children?

Lee and Tara share three children. They have two teenage sons, Arlo and Louie, and a younger daughter, Millie.

Their eldest made a brief appearance alongside Lee in the 2013 Christmas episode of Not Going Out.

Lee Mack’s eldest son had a role in Not Going Out (Credit: BBC)

In a 2015 interview with The Big Issue, Lee, 55, reflected on being a slightly older than average dad.

“I waited fairly late to have kids. I am 46 and my eldest is 10,” he said. “Nowadays, 36 isn’t massively late but I would probably have kids earlier because it has been so great.”

Lee has also shared that he took inspiration from his own family life when writing Not Going Out.

I just wanted to write a sitcom about what I am in real life, which is a husband and dad of three kids.

“The truth is I just wanted to write a sitcom about what I am in real life, which is a husband and dad of three kids,” he said. Although he admitted that neither Tara or the kids “are really bothered about the show”.

Lee Mack’s Surrey home

The family of five live in the village of East Molesey in Surrey, where the average house price is around £900,000.

By the sounds of things, this shouldn’t be too much of a struggle for Lee, who is estimated to be worth around £6 million!

The star’s come a long way from being born above a pub in Southport.

He previously told The Guardian: “Family is everything to me. I’m quite a homey person. I live near Hampton Court – being a northerner I think of everything within the M25 as London, but then I went to vote in the London mayoral election and found I wasn’t allowed.

“The job is an escape from reality. You get treated phenomenally well and get paid well. I can see why people who haven’t got a grounded home life go a bit mental,” he then added.

