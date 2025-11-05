Zoe faces fresh stalker torment in early EastEnders iPlayer release

WARNING: The below piece contains massive spoilers for tonight’s EastEnders, which is available to stream on BBC iPlayer already, but has not yet aired on terrestrial television – in which Zoe faces fresh stalker hell.

Zoe Slater’s mysterious tormentor strikes again in EastEnders tonight (Wednesday, November 5), committing another heinous act as she struggles to make Kat and Alfie believe that someone’s out to get her.

And who can blame them? In last night’s episode, they learned that Zoe had destroyed the defaced pictures herself, in an attempt to garner sympathy (and money) from her mum.

Kat and Alfie are understandably dubious – leaving Zoe on her own when her stalker strikes again.

Kat and Alfie struggle to believe Zoe’s claims (Credit: BBC)

Zoe’s the girl who cried wolf… or cat

As tonight’s episode kicks off, Zoe tries to convince Kat and Alfie that she only destroyed the pictures, and that someone really is out to get her. Betrayed Kat struggles to believe her daughter though, in spite of Alfie coming around to her claims.

Hoping to distract Zoe from her woes, Freddie takes her out for the day to shift some of Big Mo’s dodgy sparklers, ahead of bonfire night.

But, in the Square park, Zoe’s day takes an even more alarming turn when she gets a chilling message from her tormentor.

Someone’s taken Mini Mo… or so Zoe claims (Credit: BBC)

Zoe Slater’s stalker strikes again in early EastEnders release

As Zoe opened her phone, a message taunted her about her missing cat, Mini Mo. “GUESS WHO HAS YOUR KITTY CAT?” the message reads, in all-caps. “I DO.”

Shocked, Zoe rushes back to to tell Kat and Alfie. However, they’re reluctant to believe her in the wake of everything that has happened, leaving Zoe like the proverbial girl who cried wolf.

She does have form, after all – faking messages from menacing debtors when she first reunited with Alfie. But is Zoe faking this one too?

Who’s taken Mini Mo? And what fiendish plans do they have for the poor kitty?

