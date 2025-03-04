Zack revealed as Barney’s dad in EastEnders, here’s what happens next

In tonight’s episode of EastEnders (Tuesday, March 4), Nicola confirmed to Zack that he’s actually Barney Mitchell’s dad.

Barney suffered some complications in the aftermath of the Vic fire and was rushed to hospital.

Zack then realised that he is actually Barney’s biological father. Here’s what happens next.

Zack was given a huge bombshell (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Zack is Barney Mitchell’s dad

Tonight’s EastEnders episode saw Barney and Zack have a heated conversation at Harry’s Barn where Zack begged the young lad to stay quiet about Sharon and Grant’s night of passion.

Barney wanted to tell Teddy the truth but Zack reminded Barney that Sharon was acting out of grief and that she really has feelings for Barney’s dad.

As Barney fought back, he started to experience stomach pains and collapsed to the ground. He was then rushed to hospital.

At the hospital, a conversation about blood came up; Zack was an A blood type and Barney was AB.

Zack then started going through the dates of his and Nicola’s relationship in his head. They were together 16 years ago, and Barney was born 15 years ago…

Working things all out, Zack then asked Nicola if he was Barney’s dad and she was forced to tell him that he is.

Nicola attempts to flee the situation (Credit: BBC)

What happens next for Zack and Barney in EastEnders?

Coming up in EastEnders spoilers, Nicola is desperate to keep the truth a secret from the rest of her family. Meanwhile, Zack gets drunk and drowns his sorrows after the big bombshell.

Things are awkward when Sharon and Zack arrange to go for dinner with Nicola and Teddy…

Next week, Nicola then books a family holiday to Spain in a bid to get out of the situation.

However, Teddy doesn’t want to go. Later on, at Harry’s Barn, Nicola and Sharon get into a huge confrontation. But, will the truth come out?

