Who sleeps where in Eileen’s house in Coronation Street as Theo’s daughter asks to move in

Theo’s daughter Millie asked to move into Eileen Grimshaw’s house last night in Coronation Street (Wednesday, June 4), but is there even room?

Millie turned up just when Todd and Theo were enjoying a cosy moment together, asking Theo if she could stay with him.

But, is there even enough space for her to do so? The house is already pretty packed…

Millie wanted to stay with Theo (Credit: ITV)

Millie asks to stay with Theo

Theo’s moved out of his family home and has been staying with Todd Grimshaw, leaving his kids Millie and Miles with Danielle.

However, Millie’s really struggling to adapt to these changes and has blamed Todd for destroying her family. She even vandalised one of the Shuttleworth’s hearses in a moment of rage.

Theo then told her that he needs to be true to himself and can’t live his life as a lie anymore.

Last night though, Millie rocked up at Eileen’s with a bag and told Theo that she didn’t want to live with her mum anymore.

She then asked if she could stay with him at Eileen’s instead…

Fans are comparing Eileen’s house to a Tardis (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans baffled by size of Eileen’s house

Coronation Street fans are forever wondering how Eileen’s house fits so many people in it. And now that Millie’s asked to stay, fans have taken to social media once more to ponder over the question.

One fan on X asked: “Does Eileen’s house double up as a Tardis?”

Another shared: “Always room for one more at Eileen’s, thank goodness she’s off to Thailand. There must be at least 5 bedrooms in that small house…”

A third person wondered: “[Bleep], the daughter is moving into Eileen’s house now?”

Who sleeps where? (Credit: ITV)

Who sleeps where in Eileen’s house in Coronation Street?

So it seems that Eileen’s house is like a Tardis with the number of people living at the place ever expanding.

But, who actually sleeps where? Well, we’ve got Eileen and George who share a room together, we’ve got Mary Taylor who we can assume has a room to herself (filled with plushies and Ben Shephard posters), and then where does that leave everyone else?

Well Todd must have a room, with Theo most likely staying in that one with him. Eileen’s house has three bedrooms meaning that Jason, who is currently visiting, must be sleeping on the sofa…

If Millie was to move in, it would be a tight squeeze but she’d have to share a room with Todd and Theo… Slightly awkward. However, Eileen and Jason are soon moving to Thailand, so that should free up some space!

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

