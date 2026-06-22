Who plays Kylie in Emmerdale? Lewis Barton’s kidnapper is a Coronation Street star

Emmerdale viewers were introduced to a brand new villain tonight as Lewis Barton’s kidnapper Kylie finally stepped out of the shadows.

The mysterious character has already made quite an impression, and eagle-eyed soap fans may well have recognised the actress playing her. Pippa Fulton has appeared in both Emmerdale and Coronation Street before, and her career includes everything from soap roles to reality TV fame.

Here’s everything you need to know about the actress behind Kylie.

Kylie makes it clear she will hurt Lewis if she has to (Credit: ITV)

Who is Lewis’ kidnapper Kylie in Emmerdale?

After being bundled into a van on Friday, June 19, Lewis Barton’s terrifying ordeal continues in Monday night’s episode when Ross discovers exactly who is holding him captive.

Kylie reveals she has a connection to Kev, who has stolen something extremely valuable from her, a diamond called Penny. Unless she gets it back, Lewis will pay the price.

Making it clear she is not someone to be crossed, Kylie shows off a table covered in scalpels and casually references her eight years spent in Holloway prison. Unsurprisingly, Lewis is left terrified as Ross scrambles to find Kev and force him to help.

Kev initially claims he has already sold the diamond to a pawn shop and insists there is nothing he can do. However, with Lewis’ life potentially hanging in the balance, Ross and Liam push him to get it back.

Eventually, Kev reluctantly agrees to hand it over. Ross, however, isn’t taking any chances and knocks Kev unconscious to make sure he doesn’t back out.

Whether the exchange goes to plan remains to be seen.

The woman behind Kylie is actress Pippa Fulton, a face that soap viewers may recognise from several previous roles.

Aurora was a handful in Corrie! (Credit: ITV)

Pippa Fulton has appeared in both Emmerdale and Coronation Street

Long before arriving in the Dales as Kylie, Pippa made a brief appearance in Emmerdale back in March 2014.

She played a customer at Dingle & Dingle Automotives who caught the eye of Ross Barton, with the pair later ending up in bed together.

Three years later, she returned to the soap in a different role as a client at Take A Vow.

More recently, Pippa popped up in Coronation Street during 2024. Steve McDonald had arranged a date with a woman named Carole, but Carole arrived with her friend Aurora in tow, played by Pippa.

Viewers may remember Aurora quickly developing a keen interest in Tim Metcalfe. She refused to take no for an answer when she pushed for Tim to join them, and Sally was far from impressed when she spotted Aurora flirting with her husband.

Fame Academy was Pippa’s first taste of fame (Credit: Tony Larkin/Shutterstock)

What else has Emmerdale newcomer Pippa Fulton been in?

Before building her acting career, Pippa first found fame through music. She competed in the BBC talent show Fame Academy in 2002, where she became the fourth contestant to leave the competition.

Away from the soaps, she has also appeared in Channel 4 comedy Hullraisers and runs her own vocal coaching business, PF Studios.

Pippa starred alongside Lizzy Cundy in WAG The Musical in 2013 (Credit: Shutterstock)

Pippa has also enjoyed success on stage. In 2013 she appeared in WAG The Musical at the Charing Cross Theatre alongside Lizzy Cundy.

And away from the spotlight, she has her own connection to the football world. Pippa is married to professional footballer and manager Clayton Donaldson, who currently serves as Head of Development at York City.

The couple married in 2014 and welcomed their son Hendrix the following year.

With Kylie already proving she is capable of causing chaos, viewers can expect Pippa’s latest soap role to be one to watch.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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