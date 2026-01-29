Who’s exiting and who’s arriving on Coronation Street in 2026

Coronation Street is never short on exits and arrivals, and 2026 is shaping up to be another busy year on the cobbles. With explosive exits already confirmed and intriguing new faces making their mark, viewers can expect plenty of drama ahead.

The year has barely begun and Corrie has already delivered some major moments – and there’s much more still to come. Here’s a full rundown of who’s leaving Weatherfield and who’s arriving in 2026.

Note this article is regularly updated to reflect recent cast changes.

Who will exit Coronation Street in 2026? Cassie’s last scenes will air in the summer (Credit: ITV) Claire Sweeney as Cassie Plummer

Cassie Plummer is set to bow out of Coronation Street this summer, with bosses teasing an ‘explosive’ exit storyline.

Her departure comes as Claire Sweeney prepares to head out on the UK tour of Annie the Musical, where she’ll be stepping into the iconic role of Miss Hannigan.

Confirming the news, a Coronation Street spokesperson told The Sun: “We wish Claire every success playing Miss Hannigan and congratulate her on being offered a role she has long wanted to play.

“Cassie will be on the cobbles until the summer during which time she will continue to make her presence felt in Weatherfield leading up to a great exit storyline.”

Details around Cassie’s final storyline are being kept firmly under wraps for now, but her last scenes are said to be anything but quiet – with viewers warned to brace themselves for a dramatic farewell.

Becky’s been locked up (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street 2026 exit: Amy Cudden as Becky Swain

Becky Swain’s reign of terror came to an end during the Corriedale episode, when she was arrested after holding Carla hostage in a shipping container.

Her fake death and corruption were finally exposed, and Becky was swiftly sent down – receiving a hefty 12-year prison sentence without a trial.

Her final scenes showed the villain rocking back and forth in her cell, as justice finally caught up with her.

Looking back on her time on the show, actress Amy Cudden shared on Instagram, via The Sun: “That’s a wrap on Becky Swain… I’m so grateful to have had this opportunity.”

She also paid tribute to her co-stars, writing: “To my lovely on-screen family who I miss SO MUCH! @vicksmyers @sydneymartin and the magical fire tornado that is Ali King.

“Three incredible screen queens that I adore, and I’m so grateful to have fallen from the soapy sky into their warm embrace. Swarla forever.”

Billy died in January (Credit: ITV)

Daniel Brocklebank as Billy Mayhew

Daniel Brocklebank’s long-running stint on the ITV soap came to a heartbreaking end when Billy Mayhew was killed off after 12 years on the Street.

Billy met his tragic fate during the huge Corriedale crossover episode. He was driving a minibus full of Debbie and Ronnie’s wedding guests when it collided with Carl and Debbie’s car.

Trapped behind the wheel, Billy was unable to escape. Villain Theo had the chance to save him, but cruelly chose to leave him to die, watching on as the flames engulfed the van.

After filming his final scenes in November 2025, Daniel Brocklebank reflected on his time in Weatherfield with an emotional Instagram post.

He wrote: “That’s it. Last scene filmed. Bye bye @coronationstreet. Bye bye Billy. The last 11 years have gone by in a blink. I’ve adored every moment of being part of this special family. I can’t thank @itv and all at Corrie enough. It’s been a ride. I adore you all.”

Who’s joining Coronation Street in 2026? Mal is Alice’s husband (Credit: ITV) Tim Treloar as Mal

Call the Midwife star Tim Treloar is set to arrive on the cobbles at the end of January. He’ll play the mysterious newcomer Mal.

He first makes an impression by getting close to a grieving Bernie at the Chariot Square Hotel, before heading to Roy’s Rolls with a bombshell revelation.

Mal tells Roy that he is the husband of his date, Alice – and claims she’s been having an affair behind his back.

But is Mal telling the truth? And can Roy really trust him, or is there more to this new arrival than meets the eye?

Jodie has a secret past (Credit: ITV)

Olivia Frances Brown as Jodie Ramsay

Olivia Frances Brown made her Coronation Street debut at the start of January 2026. She appeared during the Corriedale episode on January 5th.

Initially unnamed, her character was seen tied up in a van driven by Emmerdale’s Graham Foster.

It was later revealed that she is Jodie Ramsay – and Shona Platt’s half-sister.

While much about Jodie’s past remains unclear, it’s already obvious that she’s carrying some dark secrets. And, her arrival is set to have serious consequences in Weatherfield.