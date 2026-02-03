Tonight’s EastEnders saw Honey Mitchell let her guard slip in a big way as a few too many glasses of wine led her to reveal a long-buried secret about Suki Panesar.

While bonding with new friend Bea, Honey opened up about the moment Suki once tried to kiss her, and the fallout that followed. But when exactly did it happen, and why does Honey now think she could sue her boss?

Bea and Honey have been growing closer over recent weeks, and Bea might not be the best influence on the usually sensible Honey.

Bea got Honey drunk at work (Credit: BBC)

Bea leads Honey astray

Honey was not her usual self in today’s EastEnders, drinking on the job and letting Bea talk her into legal action against the Panesars. After being injured in yesterday’s episode when she fell from a ladder, Bea convinced her that a hefty payout could be on the cards.

As the stolen wine flowed, Bea encouraged Honey to think bigger, planting the idea that Suki could be in trouble. The drinking then continued at The Vic, where Bea pushed for gossip about Suki. Little did she know that Honey had been sitting on a big secret for years.

Before long, Honey started to open up, and the truth finally came out.

Suki kisses Honey in 2021 (Credit: BBC)

When did Suki kiss Honey?

Honey’s confession took viewers back to 2021, when Suki was struggling to come to terms with her sexuality.

At the time, Suki and Honey had formed a close friendship with Honey. Especially after she stepped in to help smooth over a row between Suki and her daughter, Ash. The pair later attended the Pride of Walford awards together before heading back to Suki’s house for a drink.

But Suki misread the situation and attempted to kiss Honey, leaving her stunned.

Rejected and embarrassed, Suki quickly turned defensive and cruel. She warned Honey that if she ever told anyone what had happened, she would make her life hell. What followed was a miserable period for Honey, as Suki refused her time off work and their one-sided feud escalated.

Things eventually turned physical, with Suki lashing out and slapping Honey.

Will Honey find herself out of a job soon? (Credit: BBC)

What was in Honey’s email to Suki?

After getting back to the B&B, Bea and Honey put their plans into writing. They drafted an email to Suki, outlining their intention to sue over Honey’s injuries as well as accusing her of sexual harassment.

Max Branning, who happened to be nearby, warned them they would regret the email, in a rare moment of good judgment. Bea brushed him off, insisting they would tidy it up once they were sober.

Unfortunately for Honey, she accidentally pressed send before she collapsed on the sofa.

With a hangover looming and trouble ahead, Honey may soon find that one drunken mistake has changed everything.

