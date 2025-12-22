What time is Coronation Street on tonight, Mon Dec 22? All you need to know

Good news for Coronation Street fans, the soap is back on your screens tonight (Monday, December 22)!

Of course, ITV sometimes reshuffles the usual soap schedule to make room for footie, rugby and other special programming, which has been happening more often lately.

But don’t panic as we’ve got the latest schedule updates right here, so you won’t miss a single moment of drama, romance or chaos from Weatherfield.

What time is Coronation Street on tonight?

Coronation Street will air tonight (Monday, December 22) on ITV between 8pm-9pm.

If you don’t want to wait until this evening, you can always watch the early release on ITVX. Or, on YouTube this morning. It’s available on both platforms from 7am.

What happens in Coronation Street tonight?

Debbie’s hen do gets off to a rocky start tonight, with Carl secretly dipping into her account while she dodges texts from Elaine and fakes excitement about the celebrations.

Tensions spike further when Ronnie reveals a solicitor meeting about power of attorney, sending Carl into a quiet panic. Things take a twist when Debbie rings to reveal she’s skipped town for Leeds, leaving the party in chaos.

Elsewhere, Eva Price‘s guilt bubbles up after Susie mentions wanting a sibling, and a missing credit card has Maggie sniffing around. Lisa struggles with Carla’s latest move, Becky panics over Costello, and David embarrasses himself at antenatal class.

Soap power hour from January 2026

In October 2024, Corrie started streaming daily episodes of the soap from 7am.

This change was actually welcomed by many fans, with stats for the first quarter of 2025 confirming that ITVX achieved a ‘record-breaking’ billion streams in a quarter for the ‘first time ever.’ Coronation Street and Emmerdale have raked up 124 million streams on ITVX so far this year. Soap viewing is up 35 percent in comparison to the first quarter of 2024.

And there will be more changes in the near-future where the soap schedule is concerned over on ITV as the channel prepares to introduce ‘soap power hour’ from January 2026.

Instead of airing just three days a week, Corrie will air every weekday but for only half an hour.

Corrie will air Monday-Friday from 8.30pm-9pm.New episodes will also drop on ITVX every morning at 7am as usual.

The new format will kick off with a special crossover episode – branded Corriedale – in which characters from both Emmerdale and Coronation Street will be involved in a huge stunt with lasting consequences.

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

