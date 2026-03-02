What happens next as Max’s revenge on Tim leads to a shocking exit tomorrow

Things are escalating fast in EastEnders, and Tim Walton looks like he has finally pushed his blackmailing ways too far when Max Branning plots revenge.

After manipulating and blackmailing Johnny, pulling out of his investment at the last minute, and leaving him emotionally and financially devastated, Tim thought he could simply jump in a cab and leave Walford without consequences.

But Max had other ideas.

Elaine tried to reason with Linda (Credit: BBC)

Johnny struggled to cope

It was the morning after the night before for Johnny, and not only was he struggling with the hangover from hell, but he was also struggling with what happened with Tim.

Oblivious to what Johnny had been through, Linda asked Elaine what was going on. It didn’t take long for Elaine to crack and reveal that Johnny had slept with Tim.

Linda was horrified, not only because of what Johnny had been blackmailed into doing, but also because she knew about Tim’s plan to ‘test’ Callum.

Elaine was horrified that Linda could have stopped what happened to Johnny. She told Linda that Johnny was in a bad place and she should keep her news to herself.

But Linda was adamant she needed to be honest and tracked Johnny down to The Albert.

Linda confessed everything to Johnny and left him heartbroken. He was fuming that Linda’s meddling had caused trouble once again, and when Elaine pointed out that what Tim had done was sexual abuse, Linda got defensive, trying to make out that this wasn’t her fault.

While fans were annoyed with Linda for not believing that Johnny’s ordeal was sexual abuse, Johnny didn’t want to talk about it and was done with his mum’s interference.

Callum found Johnny with Tim (Credit: BBC)

Linda caused more trouble

Having to meet with Tim one final time to get him to sign on the dotted line and invest more money into his business, Johnny went to meet him with the paperwork. But when Linda turned up at the office to berate Tim, Johnny was mortified.

Things only got worse for Johnny when, later, he reluctantly went to The Vic with Tim to sign the paperwork. While there, Callum caught them together and was shocked.

Not only that, but Tim double-crossed Johnny. He told him he had deleted the CCTV footage of Callum, but that he’d changed his mind about investing any more money into Johnny’s business.

Johnny was devastated, desperate for the cash to save his law firm. But slimy Tim was adamant he wouldn’t help and called a taxi.

Max decided to teach Tim a lesson (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Max taught Tim a lesson

After Linda confided in Max that Tim had ruined things for Johnny, Max wanted to help. When he heard Tim calling for a cab, he came up with a plan.

Pretending to be the taxi driver, Max pulled up outside The Vic and collected Tim. Linda was shocked to see Tim getting into Max’s car, and panicked when he sped out of the Square.

But what will happen to Tim now that Max has got him in his clutches?

Max lets his fists do the talking tomorrow (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: more drama for Max and Tim tomorrow

Tomorrow’s EastEnders sees Max take matters into his own hands by bundling Tim into the boot of his car, making it clear that Walford isn’t safe for him.

Back on the Square, Linda panics, convinced that Max is about to make things worse, and informs Johnny of what’s happened.

Johnny, however, has his own heavy burden—he must confess to Callum about the ordeal with Tim. Callum is initially furious. But when Johnny explains he acted to protect him and Lexi, guilt consumes Callum instead of anger.

As night falls, Max delivers his chilling ultimatum: if Tim returns to Walford, he’s a dead man. Whether Tim heeds the warning remains uncertain, but it’s clear Walford is about to see fireworks.

