WARNING: The article below is packed full of spoilers for EastEnders today, which is already available to stream on BBC iPlayer, but has yet to air on terrestrial television, and sees Linda acting out of character.

EastEnders viewers are not holding back when it comes to Linda Carter after today’s explosive episode.

Fans have been left stunned by her clash with Johnny, but it is her reaction to his ordeal with Tim that has really sparked outrage.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Johnny has been struggling since he slept with Tim (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Linda finds out the truth

It is the morning after the night before for Johnny, and he is nursing a hangover. But while his behaviour leaves Linda concerned, Elaine knows exactly why her grandson is struggling.

Having found Johnny drunk in Harry’s Barn last week, Elaine was shocked to learn he felt he had no choice but to go through with Tim’s request to sleep with him to save Callum from prison.

However, Linda won’t let the matter drop today. She soon works out that Elaine knows more than she is letting on and unearths the shocking truth.

Horrified that Johnny slept with Tim, Linda blames herself. She admits to Elaine that she knew about Tim’s ‘test’ for Callum, but that she didn’t realise it was going to end like this.

Elaine is horrified that Linda could have stopped Tim and warns her daughter not to tell Johnny the truth.

However, Linda is adamant that being honest is part of her recovery as an alcoholic. So she finds Johnny in The Albert and gets ready to confess.

Johnny is upset by Linda’s accusations (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Linda says the wrong thing

Johnny is stunned when she admits she spoke to Tim last week, and he tells her to keep out of his business.

However, it isn’t until Elaine arrives to defuse their argument that things take a turn for the worse. Elaine points out that Tim sexually assaulted Johnny, and Linda gets defensive, refusing to believe this is her fault.

Linda tells Johnny that he had a choice, and while it might have been a bad decision, he still decided to sleep with Tim. But Elaine points out that Tim blackmailed Johnny, leaving him no option, which makes it sexual assault.

Telling her mum that she knows what sexual assault is, referring to what happened when Dean sexually assaulted her, Linda is adamant that this isn’t the same.

Tim double-crosses Johnny today (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans spot huge plot hole

EastEnders fans have turned on Linda, shocked that she wouldn’t take Johnny’s side after everything she has been through. Viewers took to social media to point out the plot hole in today’s episode…

“As if Linda would say it wasn’t sexual assault!” fumed one fan on X.

While another agreed: “The writing for Linda was so bad today. As a victim of assault, Linda would never dismiss something like that, then throw it back in Johnny’s face, implying it was his fault and then saying he had a choice. At least Elaine was right in this situation.”

Someone else added: “Who is actually writing this for Linda? She would never dismiss sexual assault like this, surely?” while another fan said: “I usually love Linda, but I can not defend what she says today.”

Others pointed out that Linda simply wouldn’t have reacted in this way… “LINDA WOULD NOT SAY THAT,” shouted one fan. While another agreed: “Linda would literally never say this, especially with her history!”

Max kidnaps Tim today (Credit: BBC)

Max takes matters into his own hands

As the episode draws to a close, Linda opens up to Max about her row with Johnny, although she keeps the finer details to herself.

Max then witnesses Tim refusing to sign paperwork while Johnny is clearly struggling. When Tim pulls his investment money, leaving Johnny devastated, Max steps in.

Hearing Tim order a cab, Max pretends to be his driver and speeds away from Albert Square with Tim in the back seat.

With tensions rising and loyalties tested, viewers are now left wondering just how far Max is prepared to go and whether Tim will pay the price for what he has done.

Read more: 13 EastEnders spoilers for next week, including Clare’s return and Max kidnaps Tim