TV star Ben Keaton dies ‘very suddenly’ age 69 as tributes for the actor pour in

TV star Ben Keaton has died aged 69, with his family confirming the sad news.

The much loved actor, known to viewers across several hit shows, died on Friday at Lincoln County Hospital.

His ex wife Polly has since shared that his death was “very sudden”, leaving those closest to him reeling.

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Emmerdale actor Ben Keaton has died ‘suddenly’ aged 69 (Credit: YouTube/ Ben Keaton)

Ben, who appeared in Casualty, Father Ted, Emmerdale and The Bill, built a long career across stage and screen.

Announcing his death, his family said: “Ben will be forever greatly missed, loved and fondly remembered by his ex-wife Polly, son Waldo and daughter Daisy, brothers Des and Thom, sister Jeanette.”

Polly also paid tribute on Facebook, writing: “So incredibly sorry to say Ben Keaton died last night.

“It was very sudden and we are all in shock.

“We had separated several years ago but we had half a lifetime together and infuriated and made each other cry with laughter in equal measure.”

Ben Keaton dies ‘suddenly’

Born Benjamin K Burke-Kennedy, Ben adopted his stage name early in his career.

He first made his mark in theatre before moving into television and film.

Fans of Father Ted will recognise him as Father Austin Purcell, one of the sitcom’s memorable guest characters.

He later returned to the role in the web series Cook Like a Priest.

Casualty viewers knew him as Spencer, a healthcare assistant he played between 1999 and 2002 during an extended stint on the BBC drama.

He later joined Emmerdale in 2007 as Jeff Brannigan, husband to Sue and father to Rita.

Tributes have already begun pouring in from across the industry and from fans remembering his work.

The Nottingham Playhouse said: “We are so sorry to hear of the death of Ben Keaton, a wonderful actor who is fondly remembered in our 2008 production of Vertigo.

“Sending our deepest sympathies to his family and friends.”

Casualty fans will remember Ben as Spencer in the medical drama (Credit: YouTube/ BBC)

‘Heartbreaking loss’

Fans have also taken to social media to share their sadness following the news.

A Father Ted fan account posted: “Saddened to hear of the passing of actor Ben Keaton.

“We knew him as Father Austin Purcell (one of my favourite one-off characters). He was a regular at ComicCon events, so I imagine many got to meet him over the years.

“My thoughts are with his family, friends, and many fans.”

Another wrote: “A sudden and heartbreaking loss. Ben Keaton will be remembered for the laughter and memories he gave to so many.”

And someone else added: “Sorry to read about the death of Ben Keaton, a performer I greatly enjoyed.

“Fond memories of Ben and Andy Smart doing Impro late night at the @rxtheatre. Love to @pollykeaton and family.”

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