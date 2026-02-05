EastEnders viewers are convinced Jake Moon will not be the only member of Alfie’s family heading back to Walford and after today’s episode (Thursday, February 5), fans believe the soap has been laying the groundwork for a return from Spencer Moon, too.

With Jake Moon confirmed to be back on screen next week, attention has now turned to Alfie’s younger brother after his name cropped up yet again, setting tongues wagging among viewers.

Here are the clues fans have spotted…

Alfie speaks to Spencer on the phone today (Credit: BBC/Composite: EI)

1. Spencer Moon has got links to Vicki

Spencer’s name has been popping up more than once in recent episodes, and fans have been quick to notice.

Earlier in the week, Spencer was mentioned during Vicki’s explosive confession to Ross.

As she explained how their relationship began, viewers were reminded that Vicki once dated Spencer before leaving him for Ross while they were living in Australia.

2. Alfie speaks to Spencer

In tonight’s episode, Spencer is brought up again when Alfie speaks to him on the phone. Alfie tells Kat that his brother is struggling after hearing the news of Vicki and Ross’s engagement.

Clearly worried, Alfie explains that Spencer sounded low and that he is concerned about how he might cope.

Kat urges Alfie to go and see him, and by the end of the episode, Alfie has booked flights and is waiting for his visa to be approved.

Jake Moon returns next week (Credit: BBC)

3. Fans think Spencer could return like Jake

Alfie’s sudden plan to travel to Australia could simply be a way to write him out temporarily. But many fans are convinced the repeated mentions of Spencer are building towards something bigger.

Could his return be linked to Jake’s comeback?

“A Spencer mention from Alfie tonight, who isn’t coping well with the announcement of Vicky’s engagement to Ross. His return looms!” said one fan on X.

A second viewer agreed: “Another Spencer mention, with Jake returning next week, could this year be the year of the Moon?”

Fans on Reddit have also been talking about Spencer’s potential return, perhaps with a new actor in the role. “Poor Spencer. Wonder if he returns with a recast,” said one fan.

Another added: “I feel like a Spencer return is imminent after that! Guessing it would be a recast, though.”

Spencer Moon arrived in Walford back in 2002 (Credit: BBC)

Is Spencer Moon returning to EastEnders?

So far, there has been no official confirmation from EastEnders that Spencer is heading back to Albert Square.

However, with Joel Beckett returning as Jake Moon, fans are wondering if the door is about to reopen for another member of the Moon family.

Who is Spencer Moon in EastEnders?

Spencer is Alfie Moon’s younger brother and was last seen in Walford more than 20 years ago.

He arrived on the Square in 2002 and left in 2005 when he moved to Australia with his girlfriend at the time, Vicki Fowler.

