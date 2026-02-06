Coronation Street star Vicky Myers quietly hits major birthday milestone, stunning fans.

It was a big day for Coronation Street’s Vicky Myers yesterday (Thursday, February 5) – and one that completely flew under the radar for many fans.

The actress, best known for playing DS Lisa Swain on the ITV soap, celebrated a milestone birthday. And yes, it was one of those that ends in a zero.

What’s more, viewers were left genuinely shocked amid realising just how old the star really is.

Vicky turned 50 (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Vicky Myers celebrates special birthday

On screen, DS Lisa Swain is currently enjoying a much happier chapter on the cobbles after a turbulent start to 2025. With her toxic ex Becky firmly out of the picture, Lisa and ‘love of her life’ Carla Connor have now reunited.

Off screen, Vicky Myers has had plenty to celebrate too. Yesterday marked the actress’s 50th birthday – a fact that came as a surprise to many who assumed she was far younger.

To mark the occasion, Vicky shared a flurry of birthday messages and tributes from friends, family and fans via her Instagram Stories.

She also took to X to personally thank her followers for the overwhelming support, kind words and gifts she received.

In a heartfelt post, she wrote: “Wow, you have achieved the impossible. I am speechless! ‘Thank you’ doesn’t seem quite right, or enough, but that’s all I have right now. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude and my heart is full. THANK YOU.

“All of your lovely messages will be read and gifts opened this weekend when I have the time to give them the attention and respect they deserve. Thank you so very much. Much love.”

Fans can’r believe she’s 50 (Credit: ITV)

Corrie fans in disbelief as Vicky Myers turns 50

News of Vicky’s age quickly caught the attention of Coronation Street fans, doing a double take after discovering she had turned 50.

Born on February 5, 1976, the actress has clearly fooled viewers, with fans admitting they never would have guessed her real age.

One fan commented on Facebook: “Happy 50th birthday. You do not look like you are 50.”

Another agreed: “She does not look 50 at all,” while a third added: “[Bleep] there is no was she is 50.”

Others gushed: “She looks incredible,” and another adding: “She does not look 50 at all! Love DS Swain.”

