Samantha Giles to leave Emmerdale as Bernice this month

Emmerdale fan favourite Samantha Giles has revealed that she has quit the soap 25 years after she first appeared in the Dales.

Having quit and returned to the soap numerous times, Samantha Giles has now quit once more.

The Bernice Blackstock star has now revealed that she’s set to be departing from the soap yet again.

Samantha Giles has quit the show (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Samantha Giles quits Emmerdale as Bernice Blackstock

Emmerdale’s Samantha Giles first appeared on screen as Bernice Blackstock in 1998.

The first time she left the soap was in 2002. She then returned in 2004 before leaving once again to only return in 2012.

This stint lasted for seven years before Samantha left the Dales in 2019.

Her current appearance on the show started in 2021. However, Samantha Giles has now quit the soap once more. But, will she be back?

Samantha Giles has confirmed her departure (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When will Samantha Giles leave Emmerdale as Bernice?

Speaking on This Morning last month month, Samantha Giles spoke with Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary about her love of witchcraft.

The subject then changed to Emmerdale, with Samantha being asked if she was leaving the soap.

She confirmed that although nothing had been announced officially as of yet, she had decided to leave the soap to explore different avenues in her career.

Samantha then revealed that her last scenes in the village would air in mid-November.

However, she remained tight-lipped about whether she would return to the soap once again in the future.

She had also kept her exit storyline a big secret. But, how will Samantha leave the soap?

How will Bernice leave the village? (Credit: ITV)

How will Bernice Blackstock leave the village?

Bernice’s exit looks set to involve her recent fraud after she recently stole £20,000 from Nicola.

It’s unclear if Bernice is leaving the village permanently or whether she’ll be back.

But, just how will Bernice leave the village? Will she return again in the future?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Will you miss Bernice? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!