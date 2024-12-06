Coronation Street’s Richard Fleeshman announces birth of baby with fellow actor and shares sweet video

Former Coronation Street star Richard Fleeshman has become a dad after welcoming a baby girl. He posted the news to social media and revealed her sweet name.

The actor starred as Craig Harris on the ITV soap and has since established himself as a West End and Broadway performer. He also appeared in Netflix’s The Sandman.

Richard has been engaged to Dutch actress Celinde Schoenmaker since 2022. Celinde is also an acclaimed stage performer, and made her film debut as Renate Blauel in the Elton John biopic Rocketman in 2019.

Richard Fleeshman welcomes daughter

Posting the announcement to his Instagram, Richard shared a video of him and Celinde leaving the hospital with their baby girl. He captioned the footage: “At 8.08am On 30-11-2024 our world exploded into technicolor as we welcomed our daughter into the world. Coco Beau Fleeshman, we love you beyond words.”

Friends, fans and co-stars were quick to comment on the news, with Hayley Tamaddon – who also starred in Corrie – saying: “Huge congratulations to you both!!!”

Caroline Thomas, wife of Strictly and Waterloo Road star Adam, wrote: “The biggest congratulations on Baby Coco she’s absolutely beautiful. Love you all.”

Laura Whitmore added: “Congrats guys,” and West End star Marisha Wallace wrote: “COCO! Auntie’s baby.”

Richard Fleeshman and Celinde Shoenmaker have welcomed their first child (Credit: Cover Images)

Richard Fleeshman baby

Richard’s fiancée shared news of her first pregnancy over the summer, with a post on social media.

“We’ve not met you yet, but never been more in love.” She captioned a video showing off her bump.

“I don’t think Luna realises she’s not gonna be cutest in the household for much longer.” She joked about the couple’s beloved cat.

She finished up by tagging Richard and saying: “so many new adventures ahead”.

Celinde has kept her fans up to date throughout her pregnancy journey, admitting that “it’s a wild ride” but that she “wouldn’t have it any other way”.

In a follow-up Story she told fans: Thank you for all your gorgeous messages, our hearts are completely overflowing and we feel so lucky to have such amazing people in our lives.”

Famous faces also congratulated the couple, including Laura Whitmore and former Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher.

Author and I’m A Celeb winner Giovanna Fletcher penned: “I love this for you all”.

Couple got engaged in 2022

Richard and Celinde got engaged in 2022, and the actor announced the news on Instagram during their holiday abroad.

He wrote at the time: “Went to Africa with my girl. I’ll be heading home with a fiancee. Couldn’t be happier.”

