Emmerdale spoilers: Rhona kidnaps Ivy after Gus reveals they’re moving to France

Emmerdale spoilers for next week have revealed Rhona kidnaps baby Ivy after Gus reveals he’s planning to move to France!

Devastated Rhona doesn’t want to say goodbye to the little girl, but has she gone too far?

Read on to find out the whole story in Emmerdale spoilers.

Rhona hopes Ivy will play up (Credit: ITV)

Baby blues

Smitten Rhona can’t handle the idea that Gus is planning to take baby Ivy back. She’s concerned that Gus is coping well with the tot and that means he’s going to want her full-time.

And she’s right because Gus explains he wants his baby back.

Gus is coping well with his baby (Credit: ITV)

Rhona is emotional in Emmerdale spoilers

With everyone on edge, Gus heads out for the day with his baby girl and Rhona – rather uncharitably – admits to Marlon that she hopes Ivy will play up for him and make things difficult.

Gus shocks everyone by sharing his plans (Credit: ITV)

But the next day, they all meet up and an emotional Rhona smothers Ivy with affection. She’s upset to hear that Gus is managing well and then she’s totally distraught when Gus says it’s time for him to find them a new permanent home.

French adventure

Marlon doesn’t want to say goodbye to little Ivy either, so he asks Gus if he’d be willing to co-parent. And both he and Rhona are horrified when Gus announces he’s planning to move to France!

Rhona and Marlon are horrified by what Gus says (Credit: ITV)

Final farewell in Emmerdale spoilers

Gus tells Marlon and Rhona they can take care of Ivy for the day, to give them a chance to say goodbye properly and they jump at the chance.

Rhona’s heartbroken though and all she can do is hold the little girl close to her, knowing this is the end of her time with her.

It’s not good news for Rhona and Marlon (Credit: ITV)

Running away!

Later, Marlon comes home and he’s shocked and upset to discover Ivy and Rhona missing, along with all their belongings!

Panicking, he tells Mary that Rhona has taken off with Ivy.

Mary is horrified, and frantically, she and Marlon start searching for Rhona. Where has she gone, and can they track her down before it’s too late?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

