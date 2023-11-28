Paula Lane begins filming at Emmerdale and fans are thrilled to see her

Paula Lane is set to join the Emmerdale cast seven years after she left rival ITV soap Coronation Street as much loved character Kylie Platt.

Now, Paula will play the role of Ella Forster and will enter the Emmerdale village in January.

The soap star has now announced that she’s started filming her first scenes and fans are over the moon.

Paula will be on screen in early 2024 (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale casts Paula Lane as Ella Forster

Emmerdale recently announced that Corrie star Paula Lane is set to join the soap as kind-hearted character Ella Forster.

She will enter the soap with some initial scenes involving Mandy Dingle before being offered an opportunity by Manpreet.

Paula shared: “I’m so excited to be joining the cast of Emmerdale. Everyone has been so welcoming and I can’t wait to start a new chapter playing the role of Ella. I’ve already heard there are big plans for her and I can’t wait to see her navigate a new life in the village and hopefully make some friends!”

Soap producer Kate Brooks added: “Ella is a complex and multi-layered character who comes to the village and certainly makes an impact. Ostensibly she’s a good, moral character, but is there more to her than meets the eye? We are absolutely thrilled to welcome an actor of Paula’s calibre to the show and we can’t wait to have her light up our screens.”

Paula has started filming (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Paula Lane films first scenes on the soap

Over on Emmerdale’s Instagram page, the soap has now shared a video of Paula on her first day of filming.

Emmerdale captioned the video: “Look who has started filming!” Paula could then be seen wearing an orange vet outfit.

Paula then introduced herself: “Hiya. I’m Paula Lane and this is my first day on Emmerdale.

She then said: “I’m just about to walk onto set. I’m a little bit nervous but I know all my lines. It’s gonna be good. See you on the floor.”

Now, Emmerdale fans are buzzing to have Paula join the soap, sharing their excitement via the comments section of the soap’s post.

Fans are excited for Paula to appear on screen (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans overjoyed to have Paula Lane join the cast

After seeing Paula announce that she’s started filming her first scenes over in the Dales, fans have now expressed their excitement.

One fan of the soap commented: “So glad that she’s in Emmerdale, brilliant actor.”

A second viewer added: “Ooh can’t wait to see you on screen. I loved you on Corrie ..so chuffed you’re on Emmerdale. Good luck for your first day.”

A third person said: “Welcome to Emmerdale Paula. It is so great to see you back on our screens again. I absolutely loved you when you were in Coronation Street and I can’t wait to see your new character Ella make her arrival to the village and what drama she will bring to the village.”

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

