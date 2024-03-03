New Coronation Street spoilers pictures reveal Adam is hit by a car in Harvey revenge plot

New Coronation Street spoilers reveal the terrifying moment Harvey takes his revenge on Adam Barlow. All new pictures have been released to show the incident, but will Adam survive the villain’s deadly plot?

Ever since Adam got involved with Harvey we all knew it would end badly. But now Adam’s reneged on his part of the deal, the question is how badly?

As Harvey targets those he loves, Adam jumps into action to save them. But will Adam, Sarah or Bethany die?

Adam acts to save Bethany (Credit: ITV)

Harvey takes revenge in Coronation Street spoilers

Adam did a deal with the devil when he promised to get Harvey out of prison if Harvey got rid of Damon for him. After Damon stole Adam’s wife Sarah, Adam spiralled and seemingly would stop at nothing to get Damon out of the picture.

However, the lawyer’s conscience has got the better of him – especially when Dee-Dee Bailey found out the truth.

With Adam in possession of vital CCTV footage which will ruin any chance Harvey has of an appeal, Harvey is furious when Adam hands it over to the police.

Harvey knows just how to hurt Adam – and Damon at the same time – and sends an accomplice after Sarah and Bethany.

There’s no time for Adam to get out of the way (Credit: ITV)

Adam dies?

Adam is on the street with his estranged wife and her daughter Bethany when a car comes flying round the corner. It hurtles straight at Sarah and Bethany…

But it’s Adam who takes the brunt of it when he jumps out in front and pushes Bethany out of the way.

Will Adam survive? Or has double crossing Harvey come at the cost of his life?

Adam takes the hit (Credit: ITV)

Damon acts in Coronation spoilers

With Adam in hospital, Daniel and Ken are not happy at the drama his actions have caused. Sarah is also upset.

Will he be okay? (Credit: ITV)

Damon takes action and goes to visit Harvey. He then returns home and says Sarah and Bethany are safe. Harvey has promised to leave them alone.

However, what has Damon had to agree to to make it happen? Is he back in league with the devil? And how far will he forced to go to keep his loved ones safe?

