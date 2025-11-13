Monkey attack leaves Coronation Street star needing urgent hospital treatment

Coronation Street actor Liam Scholes found himself in a terrifying situation while on holiday in the desert, where a monkey attacked him and left him needing hospital treatment. Liam, who portrayed Eli Higginson in the soap back in 2021, shared an update with fans on Instagram yesterday (Wednesday, November 12), giving a glimpse into his dramatic trip. He joked that it was nearly ‘game over’ after the monkey took an unexpected dislike to him, turning his getaway into a medical emergency. Liam was attacked in the desert (Credit: Shutterstock)

Coronation Street star Liam Scholes attacked by monkey

Liam Scholes didn’t expect to cross paths with a violent monkey in the middle of the desert. But that’s exactly what happened. The monkey lashed out, leaving Liam shaken and injured.

He shared the dramatic moment with fans on Instagram Stories. In a short video, he gave a glimpse into the chaos and unpredictability of his trip. The footage captured part of the wild scene, showing just how quickly things spiraled.

Fans of Coronation Street will remember Liam for his role as Eli, Corey Brent’s friend, in 2021. Eli played a key part in one of the soap’s most intense and emotional storylines. He was involved in the brutal attack on Nina Lucas, which led to the heartbreaking death of Seb Franklin, the son of Abi Webster.

Now, Liam stars in Waterloo Road as Noel McManus, a character who’s already made a strong impression. But his break from filming turned into a medical emergency after the monkey attack. What started as a relaxing getaway quickly became a survival story. After the monkey incident, Liam now needs medical care, adding an unpredictable twist to his time off set.

Liam Scholes spent time in hospital (Credit: @Liam_Scholes_ via Instagram Stories)

Liam shared footage of himself in a hospital bed, with a drip in hand, explaining: “When you nearly get killed by a monkey in a desert… game is over. Wait for the reel guys… just you wait. Roisin Riley, my very own life saver x”

Liam played Eli in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV/ Shutterstock)

Corrie star’s family responds to monkey attack chaos

With Liam going on a trip with his family, they’ve now reacted to the chaos with a post of their own.

Nicola Scholes took to her own Instagram Stories and shared some fun snaps. These saw the family holding a small monkey.

She wrote: “Liam Scholes doesn’t have the same monkey appeal as the rest of the Scholes clan. Monkey 1. Liam 0.”

Here’s to hoping Liam makes a full recovery!

