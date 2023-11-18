Emmerdale star Matthew Wolfenden appears to have shut down speculation that things are on the rocks with wife Charley Webb.

Matthew and Charley first met while working on the ITV soap in 2007, and were engaged two years later. In 2018, they married during a surprise ceremony. They share three children together – boys Buster, Bowie and Ace.

However, the pair recently had fans fearing that they had split due to a spate of worrying behaviour.

Matthew and Charley ‘no longer the unit they once were’

Speaking to The Sun recently, a source sparked split rumours as they claimed: “Charley and Matthew were in very different places in their lives when they first got together. Three kids later and with new careers in the mix, everything has changed and perhaps they are no longer the unit they once were.”

Speculation continued as Charley appeared in public, wearing her wedding ring on the opposite hand. Meanwhile, Matthew fuelled rumours by reportedly unfollowing his wife on social media.

However, according to OK!, Matthew has now re-followed Charley on Instagram, giving some cause for hope. Charley follows Matthew on the social media platform, too. However, the pair haven’t posted pictures together for a while now, or made a public comment on their relationship.

ED! has approached Matthew and Charley’s reps for comment.

Matthew Wolfenden teary-eyed as he discusses Emmerdale exit

This comes as Matthew’s Emmerdale character, David Metcalfe, is set to leave the soap. In an interview on Loose Women last month, Matthew revealed some of the circumstances around his exit.

Speaking on the ITV chat show, Matthew said: “The door’s left open, they’re not killing me off, I’ve been promised.

“Who knows, I might be back but we’ll see. I’ve met my wife on the show, we’ve had three kids. So not only has it given me 18 years of an amazing job, it’s given me a family,” he said, growing tearful.

Opening up on what drives David to leave the village, Matthew hinted: “Victoria is the reason why he leaves the village.”

With David’s stepson, Jacob, currently seeing his ex, Victoria, will David leave the dales heartbroken and dejected?

