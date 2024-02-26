Currently in Corrie, Matt Milburn is playing the role of Tommy Orpington – the former Weathy County footballer turned decorator.

Asides from his painting and decorating work, Tommy has also been having an affair with Tracy McDonald.

Some fans of Corrie may not know though that Matt’s real-life brother is also no stranger to the cobbles.

Rick was killed by Gary (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Matt Milburn and Greg Wood real-life siblings

Matt Milburn isn’t the first of his family to set foot in Weatherfield. His real-life brother, Greg Wood, has also appeared in the soap.

Greg played a loan shark – Rick Neelan – who had a running conflict with Gary Windass. Rick actually first appeared in 2009, causing quite the trouble for Joe McIntyre.

After Joe’s death, Rick went off but returned to the soap once more in 2012. He had demanded that Terry Duckworth give him back the £20,000 that he owed.

Rick ended up being arrested and sent to prison after kidnapping Rita on her wedding day to Dennis Tanner.

However, in 2019, Rick was released from prison. Choosing Gary as his next target, the two had a showdown. Gary ended up killing Rick but he successfully moved Rick’s body before the police found it.

Gary then went on to raise Rick’s daughter, Kelly. He’d pretended that he was her dad’s mate.

In 2020, Kelly Neelan’s mum Laura had a terminal illness and made a false confession to Rick’s murder. This way, Gary could bring up Kelly without breaking her heart.

Matt never got to work with Greg on the soap (Credit: ITV)

Matt Milburn opens up about ‘bucket list’ wish to work with Greg

With Greg leaving Corrie in 2019, Rick and Tommy’s paths never crossed on the cobbles. Whilst Tommy initially came into the soap in 2016, it wasn’t until years later that he’d actually get a more prominent appearance in the soap.

However, Matt Milburn has now shared his desire to star in a show alongside his brother at some point in his life.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media, Matt revealed: “It’s on my bucket list and I’m sure it’s on his bucket list to work together at some point. Our paths have just never crossed. We’ve both been in three major soaps and other projects and we’ve never actually worked together.”

