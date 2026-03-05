Kai Assi’s real age as Emmerdale fans left open-mouthed at Archie Breckle’s appearance

Actor Kai Assi popped up in Emmerdale tonight (Thursday March 5) as Archie Breckle and his return quickly got viewers talking again about his age.

The character was last seen back in November 2025 and raised eyebrows then. Now, months later, Archie has appeared once more and fans watching at home were quick to question just how old he is meant to be.

Archie hasn’t been seen in a while (Credit: ITV)

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Who is Archie in Emmerdale?

Archie in Emmerdale is the son of Jai Sharma and the late Rachel Breckle. For the early years of his life he lived away from the village with his mum.

Rachel later returned to the village with Archie in 2015, which led to a bitter custody battle between his parents. In the end Rachel and Archie left the village again.

The situation changed dramatically in 2019 when Rachel died off-screen, bringing Archie back to Emmerdale.

That same year he was involved in a bullying storyline with Arthur Thomas. Since then the character has only appeared occasionally, although recently he has been seen a little more as he starts building a relationship with his dad.

Tonight he turned up at Jai’s office hoping to get help with his maths homework. However Jai wasn’t there and Kerry was.

Without checking who had walked into the room, Kerry started talking about a rather risqué picture she had sent to Jai the night before. Once she realised Archie was standing there she was left red-faced.

Trying to recover from the awkward moment, Kerry offered to help him with his maths instead. Although she admitted the subject wasn’t exactly her strong point, she still managed to help in her own way.

When Jai returned he was very grateful, and the pair shared a warm moment that suggested their connection might be becoming more than just a bit of fun.

Archie looks more grown-up than ever (Credit: ITV)

How old is Kai Assi in Emmerdale?

Archie’s appearance quickly sparked discussion online.

“How has Archie gone from 5 to 16?? He’s got a moustache and grown about 5ft!” one viewer joked on social media.

Another wrote: “In weeks he’s aged 10 years.”

Someone else asked: “Is it still the same actor playing Archie?”

So how old is Archie supposed to be?

The character of Archie Breckle was born on December 13 2012, which means he is currently 13 and will turn 14 later this year.

Actor Kai Assi was also born in 2012, meaning he is around 13 or 14 years old as well.

Kerry gives Jai parenting advice (Credit: ITV)

Has Archie been recast in Emmerdale?

This same question cropped up last year when Archie returned after being absent for a while.

During those scenes, Jai and Kerry were bonding over their children after getting locked in an office together. Kerry opened up about losing Amy, while Jai admitted he did not spend enough time with Archie.

Archie then appeared for the first time in over a year, having last been seen midway through 2024. Frustrated with his dad once again prioritising work, he told Jai exactly how he felt. Kerry later encouraged Jai to pull a sickie so he could spend time with his son.

When the episode aired some viewers wondered if the role had been recast.

“When I saw this Emmerdale pic I had to double check if Archie had been recast. But nope, that is still Kai Assi,” one fan wrote online.

Kai has played Archie since 2019, when the character returned to the village. Before that the role was played by twins Adam and Liyana Shahzad.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!