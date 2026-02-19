Jasmine’s missing phone rings in early iPlayer episode and the caller changes everything

WARNING: The article below is packed full of spoilers for EastEnders today, which is already available to stream on BBC iPlayer, but has yet to air on terrestrial television, and reveals who calls Jasmine’s phone.

Just when you thought Jasmine being charged with her own father’s murder was as dramatic as it was going to get, EastEnders has delivered another jaw-dropping moment.

In today’s early iPlayer episode, Jasmine’s missing phone suddenly rings and the person on the other end is set to turn the whole situation on its head.

After it was revealed that Max had secretly taken Jasmine’s phone, viewers were left asking the obvious question: what was he planning to do with it? Hand it to the police or keep quiet?

Before he can make that choice, events spiral.

Cindy works out that Max has Jasmine’s phone (Credit: BBC)

Cindy unearthed the truth

As the news that Jasmine has been charged with Anthony’s murder spreads around the Square, Oscar tries to pretend he has washed his hands of his ex.

However, when he sees Jasmine has made front page news on the Walford Gazette, he goes to the Minute Mart, buys the lot and tries to set fire to them.

Meanwhile, Zoe storms through the Square, trying to find Jasmine’s missing phone. She bumps into Max in The Albert, and he buys her a drink. He is given food for thought when she tells him how much she wants to save Jasmine from jail. But he later accidentally insults her and she walks out.

However, Cindy has been listening to their conversation and quickly works out that Max has the phone.

Max tries to play dumb, but she points out that he knew things about the murder that haven’t been in the papers. Things that only someone who had seen the video would know.

Caught out, Max admits he stole the phone from Anthony’s wake and asks Cindy what she thinks he should do with it.

Cindy instantly says he should destroy the phone, and is shocked that he hasn’t done so already. Max isn’t convinced, though, and tells Cindy that he is still processing what he saw in the video and considering handing it in to the police.

Cindy finds the phone in Max’s room at the B&B (Credit: BBC)

Cindy steals Jasmine’s phone in EastEnders

Desperate for revenge on Jasmine after she pushed her down the stairs, Cindy takes matters into her own hands. She looks up Oscar’s birthday for the passcode, steals Elaine’s keys and breaks into Max’s room at the B&B.

It doesn’t take her long to find the phone, and she soon finds and watches the brutal video.

However, Max comes home to find the phone missing and instantly knows who took it. He is cross, slams Cindy up against the wall and demands it back. But Cindy says she has already thrown the phone down a storm drain. Something she says he should have done days ago.

Max is stunned that she has destroyed the one thing that could get Jasmine out of jail.

Cindy’s shocked when Jasmine’s phone starts to ring (Credit: BBC)

Who calls Jasmine’s phone in EastEnders?

But in a final twist, it becomes clear Cindy has not disposed of the phone at all. She still has it. As she removes her shoe, ready to smash it for good, the device suddenly starts ringing.

The number means nothing to her, but curiosity gets the better of her and she answers.

The voice on the other end leaves her stunned. It is Jasmine’s twin brother, Josh.

Cindy stays silent as Josh eagerly tries to speak to his sister. Could he hold the key to saving Jasmine from prison?

With EastEnders once again delivering a must-see early iPlayer cliffhanger, Jasmine’s phone drama is far from over, and this latest call could change everything.

