James Hooton supported by Emmerdale co-stars after announcing death of his dad

James Hooton, who plays Sam Dingle in Emmerdale, has announced the death of his dad on social media. His friends, fans and co-stars have offered their support after he shared the sad update.

James posted a picture of him and his father smiling down at the camera as he revealed the news.

Sam Dingle actor James announced the news on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Emmerdale star James Hooton announces dad’s death

Alongside the image, James said: “It’s with a heavy heart that I have to report the passing of my dad, Kenneth Hooton, on Tuesday 16th April, a week before what would have been his 82nd birthday.

“This is the last photo I took with my dad, on the 16th February 2024. He had been in hospital through Christmas and had recently been moved to a new care home in Sutton in Ashfield.”

James continued: “He had Alzheimer’s disease and Vascular Dementia but still recognised me and other family members and friends, right until the end! He lived a life full to the brim with experiences and had no regrets.

“The last time I saw him a few weeks ago, along with his old friend Martin meats, my dad said, ‘I’m in the done it club now’,

R.I.P Dad! X”

Co-stars offer support

James’s Emmerdale co-stars were among the first to share their condolences over the sad news.

“So much love and strength,” said Lisa Riley, who plays his cousin Mandy Dingle.

Tracy Robinson actress Amy Walsh added: “Aw, so much love Jim.”

Meanwhile Eden Taylor-Draper (Belle Dingle) sent a heart emoji and Kevin Mathurin (Charles Anderson) wrote: “Condolences mate.”

Fans also sent their “deepest condolences” and told him they were “so sorry for your loss”.

Lydia and Sam have tried to find a way back to each other (Credit: ITV)

Sam Dingle in Emmerdale

James’s character Sam is a popular member of the Emmerdale cast. Sam’s been through some tough times recently after his wife, Lydia Dingle, was raped by her old school friend Craig Reed.

Sam didn’t know how to support her and gave Craig a beating, against Lydia’s wishes. She left him for a period of time, unable to trust him any more.

However, after time away over Christmas Lydia returned and they reunited. They are both trying to find their feet again in the marriage.

Sam’s most recent screen time saw him thrilled with a gift of an air fryer from Ruby Fox-Miligan. However brother Cain wasn’t impressed and smashed the device to pieces while Sam’s sausages were still cooking!

