Emmerdale fans brand Ruby ‘the gift that keeps on giving’ over latest hilarious scenes

Ruby Fox-Miligan in Emmerdale is ‘the gift that keeps on giving’ according to fans who are just loving her character.

She arrived in the Dales in January and has done nothing but cause trouble ever since. And viewers can’t get enough after last night’s scenes, which they described as “hilarious”.

Ruby didn’t give up even after Cain’s temper tantrum (Credit: ITV)

Ruby in Emmerdale last night

In Monday night’s double bill (April 8) Ruby set about trying to win over the Dingles. The latest plot saw her want to kill the Dingles with kindness. So she bought them all air fryers!

Ruby dished them out one by one, excited at her plan and sure it would work – even though it was pretty random! As Chas tried her best to seem grateful, Ruby gushed: “Enjoy a healthier you!” before realising she was talking to Chas who has cancer.

She then paid Moira a visit, but that soon descended into an argument when Moira was not impressed with the air fryer gesture.

“You’re like a human brick wall,” Ruby told her.

“Well you can always try banging your head against it, but this wall bangs back,” Moira retorted before kicking her out.

Ruby then gave Sam and Lydia an air fryer too. But Cain soon arrived and warned her to stay away from them all. He then got all three air fryers together and smashed them with a sledgehammer.

Ruby wasn’t standing for his tantrum though and called Cain a ‘man child’. She insisted she was not going to stop trying to make everything right. Her killing them with kindness plan not working, she tried another tack.

Caleb didn’t like being tricked (Credit: ITV)

Ruby’s next plan

Making arrangements for a get together in the pub to celebrate her anniversary with Caleb, Ruby roped Chas in to help. They tried to get Sarah to persuade Cain to go, but when Nate walked in, he raged about the idea and Sarah opted out.

Ruby pushed ahead anyway and Chas got Cain to the Woolpack. Both he and Caleb were not impressed to have been tricked into it. The brothers started a slanging match in the pub, but Nicky stuck up for his mum. And then the rest of the gathered Dingles urged Cain to at least have one drink with Caleb.

They sat down together and it looked like relations were softening ever so slightly. But then Ruby struck! She and Nicky were drunk on whiskey. And then she got out the portable karaoke machine. She started performing He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother – badly!

Cain got up and walked out as Ruby once again laid into him, with more hilarious one-liners.

Ruby’s performance did not hit the right notes! (Credit: ITV)

Fans react to Ruby in Emmerdale

Those watching at home loved the scenes, saying Ruby just gets better.

“Nope, Ruby is the best thing to happen to Emmerdale in ages!” said one.

Another wrote on X: “Ruby and her air fryers,” followed by rolling with laughter emojis. “She really is the gift that keeps on giving!” And someone else agreed: “I love how Ruby is going around gifting air fryers to the Dingles. She’s hilarious.”

“Ruby is a great character because unlike the rest of ’em, she’s unpredictable and layered….oh and she’s not scared of Cain,” added someone else.

A fifth said: “Beth Cordingly as Ruby is the best thing to happen to Emmerdale in years.”

“I don’t care what anyone says – Ruby is an icon,” stated one more.

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!