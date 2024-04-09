Emmerdale: Cain and Ruby to have affair, a new fan theory predicts

Last night in Emmerdale (Monday, April 8), Cain made it clear to Ruby that the Dingles couldn’t just be bought as he smashed up her gifts.

Ruby had gifted the Dingles with new air fryers but Cain wasn’t having any of it.

A new fan theory now reckons that Cain and Ruby could actually soon develop romantic feelings for each other.

Cain made his feelings clear (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Cain smashed up Ruby’s air fryers

Yesterday in the Dales, Ruby visited Sam and Lydia, Moira and Chas and gave them all gifts.

She had gifted them all with their own, brand-new air fryers, buzzing about transforming their way of cooking.

Chas took the gift but Moira wasn’t as keen. Afterwards, Sam and Lydia were quite pleased with the gift though and started cooking sausages in it.

Cain soon turned up and unplugged the appliance and grouped all of the air fryers together, smashing them to smithereens.

Ruby then used Sarah to try to get Cain to go to the pub, attempting to win him and the other Dingles over with karaoke.

However, as she failed to impress Cain, Caleb defended his wife and made it clear that he was willing to choose Ruby over Cain.

Will Cain and Ruby end up having an affair? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fan theory: Cain to get with Ruby?

Cain and Ruby aren’t seeing eye to eye at all, with Ruby being jealous of her husband’s obsession with his brother.

However, a new fan theory now predicts that Cain and Ruby may have an affair with each other!

Cain and Ruby are having an affair at some point aren't they? I can see it now #Emmerdale — Darren Pattison (@COOL_D72) April 8, 2024

The fan theory reads: “Cain and Ruby are having an affair at some point aren’t they? I can see it now.”

The Dingles do love an affair (Credit: ITV)

Is love in the air for Cain and Ruby?

Having affairs clearly runs in the family where the Dingles are concerned. Caleb recently had an affair with Tracy, with Ruby perhaps still wanting to get revenge on her cheating husband.

Cain and Ruby can’t stand each other at the moment but will this tension soon turn into something else? Will they soon have an affair?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Do you like Cain and Ruby in Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!