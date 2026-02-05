Jack Webster found himself right at the heart of Kevin Webster’s emotional Coronation Street scenes last night (Wednesday, February 4), as his dad hit rock bottom. But while Jack is still portrayed as a teenager on the cobbles, viewers are once again asking the same question – just how old is he meant to be?

Kevin needed some support (Credit: ITV)

Kevin Webster’s devastating rooftop moment in Coronation Street

Viewers watched Kevin reach a breaking point as he climbed onto the garage roof, furious over the ongoing leak and pushed to the edge by Brian’s relentless demands about the clutch. As Abi, Sally and Brian anxiously looked on below, Kevin stubbornly refused to come down, convinced that life had lost its meaning altogether.

Feeling like a failure both personally and as a father, Kevin admitted he didn’t even feel capable of being there for Jack anymore. His son had temporarily moved into Abi’s flat, a move Kevin saw as proof that he was letting everyone down.

Abi, however, wasn’t about to let him spiral any further. Clambering up to confront him, she reminded Kevin that their marriage issues ran far deeper than Carl or recent events, and that punishing himself over past mistakes wouldn’t fix the present.

In the end, Kevin relented and climbed back down, choosing hope over despair. In a touching moment that offered a sense of fresh start, Jack revealed he’d decided to move back home, determined to support his dad and bring some stability back to their family life.

How old is he? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans puzzled by Jack Webster’s age

Jack’s appearance in school uniform during last night’s episode quickly caught viewers’ attention, with many struggling to believe the character is still meant to be so young. In Coronation Street canon, Jack Webster is just 15 years old.

That hasn’t stopped fans from poking fun at his noticeably grown-up look, with plenty suggesting he looks far older than his teenage years.

One viewer joked: “Jack’s more mature than Stonehenge.”

Another laughed: “Jack must stand out like a sore thumb when he goes into school.”

A third added: “Jack wants to move out because Kevin’s house is a mess. [Bleep] Jack, you’re practically 40 years old! Slap on some Marigolds and pitch in!”

How old is Jack Webster actor Kyran Bowes in real life?

With so many viewers convinced Jack Webster looks older than 15, attention has naturally turned to the actor behind the character, Kyran Bowes.

In real life, Kyran is no longer of school age at all. The actor is currently 18 years old and will turn 19 later this year. He was born on April 28, 2007, making him around three years older than the character he plays – which goes some way to explaining why Jack is starting to look far more grown up on screen.

