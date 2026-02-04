Coronation Street fans were left shaken by today’s ITVX scenes (Wednesday, February 4) as a much-loved character found himself at a very dark crossroads, with moments that were genuinely hard to watch.

What began as Kevin heading up to the garage roof to deal with a persistent leak quickly turned into something far more serious. Overwhelmed and clearly at breaking point, Kevin decided he didn’t want to carry on, leaving those closest to him terrified for his safety.

With Abi racing up after him in desperation, it looked like her emotional intervention might just be enough to stop the worst from happening.

Kevin was in his hour of need (Credit: ITV)

Kevin’s rooftop crisis in Coronation Street ITVX scenes

Fed up with the leak in the garage roof, Kevin climbed up to sort it out. But, he made it clear he had no intention of coming back down. Matters only escalated when Brian began making a fuss, seemingly more concerned about Kevin fixing his clutch than Kevin himself.

Abi snapped that Brian could ‘stick his clutch where the sun doesn’t shine’ as he had absolutely no appetite for work – or anything else. Shouting down to Abi, Sally and Brian, Kevin admitted that everything in his life felt like it was going wrong. Even Jack had gone to stay with Abi, leaving Kevin feeling completely alone.

As Brian continued pleading with him to come down and fix the car, Sally and Abi watched on in horror, genuinely fearing that Kevin might jump.

Realising talking from below wasn’t enough, Abi took matters into her own hands and climbed up onto the roof to be with him.

Abi helped save Kevin (Credit: ITV)

Abi steps in to save Kevin

Sitting alongside Kevin on the roof, Abi tried to reach him and get him to open up about how low he was feeling. Kevin admitted he couldn’t see any future for himself now that his marriage had fallen apart.

Abi gently told him that the affair wasn’t really Carl’s fault – it was hers. Since Seb’s death, she had been emotionally pulling away from Kevin, and their relationship had never truly recovered, especially after her affair with Imran.

When Kevin asked if there was any chance at all of saving their marriage, Abi was honest. She said there wasn’t. She would always love him, but not in the way he wanted or needed anymore.

She then reminded him of what really mattered – Jack. Kevin needed to be there for his son. Slowly, Kevin accepted that she was right.

Back on solid ground, Jack revealed that he would be moving back home, hinting that maybe things could start to improve from here. As for Brian’s clutch… that clearly wasn’t top of Kevin’s priority list just yet.

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

