BGT star Jack Carroll reveals friend wrote Coronation Street role for him

Britain’s Got Talent star Jack Carroll is soon about to appear on screen in Coronation Street as he joins the cast of the ITV soap.

Jack will play the role of Bobby, the long-lost son of Rob Donovan – this means that he will be Carla’s nephew.

Now, the comedian has revealed all on how his mate helped him bag his Corrie role.

Bobby is Carla’s nephew (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Jack Carroll to take on role of Bobby

After Christmas, Jack Carroll will appear in Corrie as Bobby. Rob Donovan, who is currently in prison, had no idea that he had a son until a recent discovery.

After falling out with his mum, Bobby then turns up in Weatherfield to track down his Auntie Carla.

This will provide Carla with something to focus on after Peter decides to leave his life on the cobbles behind.

The show describes the character of Bobby as being ‘a livewire chip off the old block’ and having ‘the gift of the gab and an eye for the ladies.’

Bobby is also set to have a ‘blockbuster’ style storyline which will air sometime next year.

Jack was meant for the part (Credit: ITV)

Jack Carroll reveals how friend wrote the part for him

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media, Jack Carroll has shared all on how he landed himself the role of Bobby.

Jack revealed how a friend of his is on the Corrie writing team and created the role of Bobby especially with him in mind.

He said: “A friend of mine is a writer on the show and he came up with this pitch.

“He came up with this character and I think that’s why myself and Bobby are quite similar because he’s heightened various aspects of what he knows about me from my stand up acts and that’s made it a real dream to play.”

Are you looking forward to seeing the former Britain’s Got Talent contestant join the soap?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

